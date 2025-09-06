In sickness and in health: Five homemade dishes that nurture the body and help us heal

As National Nutrition Week (observed from September 1 to 7) shines a spotlight on the role of food in our well-being, it is also a reminder of those quiet, humble, everyday therapies found in the corners of our kitchen. From a bowl of aromatic chicken stew, piping hot turmeric milk to a homely plate of sabudana khichdi, these humble dishes have long been the go-to remedies of our mothers and grandmothers when illness strikes.

Beyond their simplicity, each dish provides a balanced mix of nutrients that aid recovery and gives a familial warmth that soothes and heals.

What do our bodies require when we are battling an illness?

When battling illness, our body requires increased calories, protein, and nutrients to support your immune system, fight infection, and repair tissue. Foods rich in vitamins (like A, C, D, E) and minerals (like zinc), as well as protein and fluids, are crucial for recovery. A balanced diet with fresh produce, whole grains, and adequate hydration from sources like water, broths, and fruits helps maintain energy and provides the building blocks for healing and immune function.

So, here are five homemade dishes that have always been our companions in sickness, bringing comfort, taste and the right dose of nutrition to help us heal, as suggested by Srinwanti Dutta, a dietitian and nutritionist with Woodlands Hospital.

Chicken stew

Whether it is in a soup or stew, chicken is always preferred in taste and health. The warm, hearty nature of a chicken stew, prepared with onions, carrots, celery, potatoes, and garlic, makes it a comforting and satisfying meal, especially in colder weather. But what about the nutritional value? Dutta said, “Chicken stew is high in protein and micronutrients. Also, it is easy to digest and palatable.”

Fruit custard

With many children throwing tantrums when asked to eat fruits, it becomes a challenge for mothers to convince them. However, making a fruit custard eases the battle, as the wholesome dessert supports digestion, immune function, and bone health, and can even satisfy sweet cravings in a nutrient-dense way. “Fruit custard is a delicious preparation. From kids to the elderly, everyone can have it and it contains lots of vitamins, minerals, and calcium,” the nutritionist said.

Vegetable dal

The aromatic vegetable dal made by our mothers or grandmothers is a humble staple of Indian lentil (moong, masoor or toor) curries, along with a variety of chopped vegetables such as carrots, beans, peas, and cauliflower. When our stomachs are upset, vegetable dal offers the benefits of improved digestion due to high fibre, says Dutta.

Sabudana khichdi

Dutta said that though there isn’t any scientific reason behind it, sometimes patients tend to avoid eating rice due to a loss of appetite. In such cases, one can always try the healthy and nutrient-rich sabudana khichdi. It has easily digestible complex carbohydrates, which provide a quick energy boost.

Tengri jhol (bone broth)

Tengri Jhol, also known as paya or bone broth, is a traditional Bengali broth made by simmering the meat bones and connective tissues. It has high protein content and also has hydration properties. “Tengri Jhol is delicious and a rich source of protein and minerals like phosphorus and calcium, also a range of amino acids,” says Dutta.

Home remedies that work alongside medicines

Dutta advised that home remedies can be as effective as medicines, especially when someone is suffering from a cold and cough. “Maintaining hydration is crucial. Increased fluid intake prevents dehydration and helps thin the mucus. It also supports the body for fast recovery,” Dutta said.

To ease congestion and a sore throat, taking warm liquid like clear broth, soup, tea and milk with honey are vital remedies one can easily find at their fingertips in the kitchen.

Also, spices like ginger and clove are popular for their antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties.

“Taking ginger extract or the most popular homemade drink, commonly known as Kadha or Pachon, is another helpful remedy. This is usually made of cloves, ginger, black pepper, joshthi madhu, bay leaves, and palm sugar. It helps immensely when you are down,” Dutta signed off.