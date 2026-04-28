DPS Ruby Park
In Pictures| DPS Ruby Park Celebrates World Dance Day with Classical Performances
Posted on 28 Apr 2026
15:39 PM
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DPS Ruby Park marked World Dance Day with a graceful and culturally enriching programme that celebrated the essence of pure Indian classical dance. DPS Ruby Park
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The event commenced with a serene Welcome Dance in the form of Saraswati Vandana, invoking the blessings of Goddess Saraswati, the embodiment of knowledge and art. DPS Ruby Park
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This was followed by the ceremonial Lighting of the Lamp, led by esteemed dignitaries, symbolizing the illumination of knowledge and creativity. The junior school students then presented Guru Vandana, a heartfelt tribute expressing reverence and gratitude towards teachers as guiding forces in shaping young minds. DPS Ruby Park
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The program continued with a captivating Odissi performance, Basant Pallavi, which beautifully depicted the harmony of rhythm and movement, inspired by the freshness of spring. The audience was further enthralled by a vibrant Bharatanatyam Tillana, showcasing intricate footwork and expressive energy. DPS Ruby Park
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The celebration culminated in a dynamic Kathak Tarana, marked by swift movements and rhythmic precision leaving a lasting impression on the audience. The event concluded with a note of gratitude to the Principal, teachers, and mentors for their unwavering support, and to the students for their dedication and exemplary performances. DPS Ruby Park
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The celebration stood as a testament to the richness of pure Indian classical dance and the school’s commitment to preserving and promoting cultural heritage. DPS Ruby Park
Last updated on 28 Apr 2026
15:43 PM
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