DPS Ruby Park

In Pictures| DPS Ruby Park Celebrates World Dance Day with Classical Performances

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 28 Apr 2026
15:39 PM
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DPS Ruby Park marked World Dance Day with a graceful and culturally enriching programme that celebrated the essence of pure Indian classical dance.

DPS Ruby Park marked World Dance Day with a graceful and culturally enriching programme that celebrated the essence of pure Indian classical dance. DPS Ruby Park

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The event commenced with a serene Welcome Dance in the form of Saraswati Vandana, invoking the blessings of Goddess Saraswati, the embodiment of knowledge and art.

The event commenced with a serene Welcome Dance in the form of Saraswati Vandana, invoking the blessings of Goddess Saraswati, the embodiment of knowledge and art. DPS Ruby Park

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This was followed by the ceremonial Lighting of the Lamp, led by esteemed dignitaries, symbolizing the illumination of knowledge and creativity. The junior school students then presented Guru Vandana, a heartfelt tribute expressing reverence and gratitude towards teachers as guiding forces in shaping young minds.

This was followed by the ceremonial Lighting of the Lamp, led by esteemed dignitaries, symbolizing the illumination of knowledge and creativity. The junior school students then presented Guru Vandana, a heartfelt tribute expressing reverence and gratitude towards teachers as guiding forces in shaping young minds. DPS Ruby Park

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The program continued with a captivating Odissi performance, Basant Pallavi, which beautifully depicted the harmony of rhythm and movement, inspired by the freshness of spring. The audience was further enthralled by a vibrant Bharatanatyam Tillana, showcasing intricate footwork and expressive energy.

The program continued with a captivating Odissi performance, Basant Pallavi, which beautifully depicted the harmony of rhythm and movement, inspired by the freshness of spring. The audience was further enthralled by a vibrant Bharatanatyam Tillana, showcasing intricate footwork and expressive energy. DPS Ruby Park

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The celebration culminated in a dynamic Kathak Tarana, marked by swift movements and rhythmic precision leaving a lasting impression on the audience. The event concluded with a note of gratitude to the Principal, teachers, and mentors for their unwavering support, and to the students for their dedication and exemplary performances.

The celebration culminated in a dynamic Kathak Tarana, marked by swift movements and rhythmic precision leaving a lasting impression on the audience. The event concluded with a note of gratitude to the Principal, teachers, and mentors for their unwavering support, and to the students for their dedication and exemplary performances. DPS Ruby Park

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The celebration stood as a testament to the richness of pure Indian classical dance and the school’s commitment to preserving and promoting cultural heritage.

The celebration stood as a testament to the richness of pure Indian classical dance and the school’s commitment to preserving and promoting cultural heritage. DPS Ruby Park

Last updated on 28 Apr 2026
15:43 PM
DPS Ruby Park World Dance Day School Events
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