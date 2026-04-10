Coastal flavours take over Chapter 2 with a month-long Goan food festival

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Kolkata gets a coastal twist as Chapter 2 brings the second edition of its Goan Food Festival. Curated by Maria Fernandes, the spread showcases the flavours of Goan cuisine.

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Small plates like squid chilli fry, pork sausage chilli fry and fish croquettes set the tone, before the menu opens up into heavier classics such as pork sorpotel, prawn balchao, recheado pomfret and vindaloo. There are vegetarian options too, with xacuti and chilli-fried mushrooms holding their own.

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Dessert menu includes delectable desserts like bebinca, rich and slow-layered. The bar menu plays along with coconut, citrus and spice through cocktails like chilli mango martini and watermelon margarita.

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“Goan cuisine reflects the state’s rich history and cultural intermingling, from Portuguese influences to native Konkani traditions. We are quite enthused to revive the Goan Food Festival at Chapter 2 this year with a more expansive and authentic offering,” said co-owner Debaditya Chaudhury.

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“Our patrons can expect bold spices, comfort-driven recipes and a festive ambiance complete with Goan-inspired cocktails and live retro music,” said co-owner Shiladitya Chaudhury.

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Running till May 10, the festival offers an easy, affordable way to dip into Goa’s culinary mood without leaving Kolkata. Pocket pinch for two, including cocktails, is around Rs 1,500.