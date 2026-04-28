In pictures: Polling officials fan out across Kolkata a day ahead of second phase Bengal elections

Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) units at a distribution centre amid preparations for voting in the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Kolkata, Tuesday, April 28, 2026.PTI
A polling official checks election materials for voting in the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, at a distribution centre in Kolkata, Tuesday, April 28, 2026.PTI
Polling officials check election materials for voting in the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, at a distribution centre in Kolkata, Tuesday, April 28, 2026.PTI
Polling officials check vehicle facility details amid preparations for voting in the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Kolkata, Tuesday, April 28, 2026.PTI
Polling officials check election materials for voting in the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, at a distribution centre in Kolkata, Tuesday, April 28, 2026.PTI
Polling officials collect Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) units at a distribution centre, for voting in the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Kolkata, Tuesday, April 28, 2026.PTI
Polling officials leave after collecting Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) units, at a distribution centre for voting in the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Kolkata, Tuesday, April 28, 2026.PTI
Polling officials leave after collecting Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) units, at a distribution centre for voting in the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Kolkata, Tuesday, April 28, 2026.PTI