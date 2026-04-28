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photo-article-logo Tuesday, 28 April 2026

In pictures: Polling officials fan out across Kolkata a day ahead of second phase Bengal elections

Polling officials collect and check election materials, including Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) units, at distribution centres in Kolkata ahead of the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections

PTI Published 28.04.26, 03:25 PM
Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) units at a distribution centre amid preparations for voting in the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Kolkata, Tuesday, April 28, 2026.
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Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) units at a distribution centre amid preparations for voting in the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Kolkata, Tuesday, April 28, 2026.

PTI
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A polling official checks election materials for voting in the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, at a distribution centre in Kolkata, Tuesday, April 28, 2026.
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A polling official checks election materials for voting in the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, at a distribution centre in Kolkata, Tuesday, April 28, 2026.

PTI
Polling officials check election materials for voting in the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, at a distribution centre in Kolkata, Tuesday, April 28, 2026.
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Polling officials check election materials for voting in the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, at a distribution centre in Kolkata, Tuesday, April 28, 2026.

PTI
Polling officials check vehicle facility details amid preparations for voting in the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Kolkata, Tuesday, April 28, 2026.
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Polling officials check vehicle facility details amid preparations for voting in the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Kolkata, Tuesday, April 28, 2026.

PTI
Polling officials check election materials for voting in the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, at a distribution centre in Kolkata, Tuesday, April 28, 2026.
5 8

Polling officials check election materials for voting in the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, at a distribution centre in Kolkata, Tuesday, April 28, 2026.

PTI
Polling officials collect Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) units at a distribution centre, for voting in the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Kolkata, Tuesday, April 28, 2026.
6 8

Polling officials collect Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) units at a distribution centre, for voting in the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Kolkata, Tuesday, April 28, 2026.

PTI
Polling officials leave after collecting Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) units, at a distribution centre for voting in the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Kolkata, Tuesday, April 28, 2026.
7 8

Polling officials leave after collecting Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) units, at a distribution centre for voting in the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Kolkata, Tuesday, April 28, 2026.

PTI
Polling officials leave after collecting Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) units, at a distribution centre for voting in the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Kolkata, Tuesday, April 28, 2026.
8 8

Polling officials leave after collecting Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) units, at a distribution centre for voting in the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Kolkata, Tuesday, April 28, 2026.

PTI

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