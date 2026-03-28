The big bread debate: Nutritionists reveal how to pick between brown bread and multigrain bread

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You pick up a loaf of bread thinking you’re making the healthier choice. But labels can be deceptive. That brown colour or the ‘multigrain’ tag might not mean what you think — and knowing how to read between the lines can make all the difference to your health.

According to Kolkata-based nutrition supervisor and writer Aditi Biswas, the first step is simple but crucial — read the label very, very carefully.

“Make sure the bread is made from 100% whole wheat or whole grains, and not just refined flour coloured brown,” she noted.

It is also important to understand the fundamental difference between brown bread and multigrain bread. Multigrain bread makes use of multiple grains, while brown bread is made from whole grain flour of a single type of grain.

Biswas, along with Satavisha Basu, senior dietician at Narayana Hospital in Howrah, shared a few key pointers to help buyers make a more informed choice.

Prioritise fibre

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Opt for bread with the highest dietary fibre content. It aids digestion, improves satiety, and supports heart health.

Read the ingredient list closely

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Ensure whole wheat or whole grains are listed as the primary ingredient, not refined flour (maida).

“Check labels for whole grains and less processing,” noted Basu.

“Whole grains retain the bran, germ and endosperm, making them richer in fibre and beneficial plant compounds compared to refined grains,” explained Biswas.

Don’t be fooled by colour

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Brown bread is typically made using whole grain flours such as wheat, rye, or oats, which give it a darker colour and a higher fibre content than white bread. However, in some cases, the brown hue may come from caramel or added colouring used to mimic a healthier appearance. This makes it essential to scan the label minutely before making a choice.

Consider sourdough

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Sourdough made with whole or enriched flour can be a smarter choice due to its improved digestibility and relatively lower glycaemic index — a rating system for carbohydrate-containing foods that measures how quickly they raise blood sugar levels compared to pure glucose. Sourdough may also aid better absorption of iron and B vitamins.

Check what ‘multigrain’ really means

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Multigrain bread should genuinely include a mix of grains like wheat, oats, rye, barley, millet and cornmeal. Ideally, these grains should be sprouted. This helps boost antioxidant levels. Multigrain bread also facilitates metabolism. Therefore, depending on individual needs, it can be a better option than brown bread.

Look for added seeds

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Ingredients like flaxseed enhance nutritional value. They are rich in alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), an omega-3 fatty acid associated with good heart health. Flaxseeds also contain lignans that act as antioxidants.