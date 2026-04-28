In pictures: Central forces and Kolkata Police amp up security in Kolkata before poll day

1 8 Images by Amit Datta and Soumyajit Dey

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Kolkata witnessed heightened security deployment on Tuesday, a day ahead of polling, with police intensifying naka checking and surveillance across key stretches of the city.

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At several major intersections, and under flyovers, teams of armed personnel were seen stopping vehicles for routine checks.

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Cars were pulled over and boots inspected as part of precautionary measures to ensure that no illegal items were being transported ahead of voting day.

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Officers carried out the checks in a systematic manner, briefly questioning drivers before allowing them to proceed.

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The increased vigil was visible across multiple neighbourhoods.

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The city is expected to remain under tight security cover until polling concludes, with officials maintaining close watch across sensitive locations.

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Central force personnel march alongside an armoured car at Bhawanipur area on Tuesday afternoon.