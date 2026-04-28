In pictures: Central forces and Kolkata Police amp up security in Kolkata before poll day

Kolkata witnessed heightened security deployment on Tuesday, a day ahead of polling, with police intensifying naka checking and surveillance across key stretches of the city.
At several major intersections, and under flyovers, teams of armed personnel were seen stopping vehicles for routine checks.
Cars were pulled over and boots inspected as part of precautionary measures to ensure that no illegal items were being transported ahead of voting day.
Officers carried out the checks in a systematic manner, briefly questioning drivers before allowing them to proceed.
The increased vigil was visible across multiple neighbourhoods.
The city is expected to remain under tight security cover until polling concludes, with officials maintaining close watch across sensitive locations.
Central force personnel march alongside an armoured car at Bhawanipur area on Tuesday afternoon.