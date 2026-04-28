The Heritage School

Kolkata’s Biggest Interschool Fest 'Youthopia 2026' Celebrates Creativity, Competition and Talent

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 28 Apr 2026
12:52 PM
1/6
Kolkata witnessed a vibrant celebration of youth talent as Youthopia 2026, the flagship interschool cultural festival of The Heritage School, concluded after three days of high-energy performances, creativity, and spirited competition. Now in its 17th edition, the event brought together more than 2,000 participants from 18 schools, cementing its reputation as one of the city’s largest and most anticipated interschool fests.

Kolkata witnessed a vibrant celebration of youth talent as Youthopia 2026, the flagship interschool cultural festival of The Heritage School, concluded after three days of high-energy performances, creativity, and spirited competition. Now in its 17th edition, the event brought together more than 2,000 participants from 18 schools, cementing its reputation as one of the city’s largest and most anticipated interschool fests. The Heritage School

ADVERTISEMENT
2/6
Featuring over 40 events across diverse categories, Youthopia 2026 offered a dynamic platform for students to showcase their skills in dance, music, fashion, and a variety of creative and intellectual competitions. The festival encouraged originality, collaboration, and healthy competition, fostering meaningful engagement among students from across Kolkata.

Featuring over 40 events across diverse categories, Youthopia 2026 offered a dynamic platform for students to showcase their skills in dance, music, fashion, and a variety of creative and intellectual competitions. The festival encouraged originality, collaboration, and healthy competition, fostering meaningful engagement among students from across Kolkata. The Heritage School

3/6
One of the highlights of the fest was Day 2, which stood out for its electrifying atmosphere. The evening commenced with an energetic segment by HRX, setting the stage for a lively celebration. This was followed by a high-voltage performance by Rahill Mehta, whose music and stage presence kept the crowd engaged and amplified the festive spirit.

One of the highlights of the fest was Day 2, which stood out for its electrifying atmosphere. The evening commenced with an energetic segment by HRX, setting the stage for a lively celebration. This was followed by a high-voltage performance by Rahill Mehta, whose music and stage presence kept the crowd engaged and amplified the festive spirit. The Heritage School

4/6
The grand finale reached its peak with a captivating performance by Asees Kaur. Known for popular Bollywood tracks such as Ve Maahi, Bolna, Akh Lad Jaave, and Makhna, the singer’s performance turned into a memorable sing-along experience, leaving the audience enthralled. Organised entirely by a student-led team, Youthopia continues to stand out as more than just a cultural fest. It reflects the initiative, leadership, and creative drive of young minds, offering them a platform to plan, execute, and participate in large-scale events.

The grand finale reached its peak with a captivating performance by Asees Kaur. Known for popular Bollywood tracks such as Ve Maahi, Bolna, Akh Lad Jaave, and Makhna, the singer’s performance turned into a memorable sing-along experience, leaving the audience enthralled. Organised entirely by a student-led team, Youthopia continues to stand out as more than just a cultural fest. It reflects the initiative, leadership, and creative drive of young minds, offering them a platform to plan, execute, and participate in large-scale events. The Heritage School

5/6
In the final results, The Heritage School secured the top position but graciously passed the overall winner’s title to the first runners-up, Modern High School for Girls. Delhi Public School Ruby Park emerged as the second runners-up, highlighting the intense level of competition among participating institutions.

In the final results, The Heritage School secured the top position but graciously passed the overall winner’s title to the first runners-up, Modern High School for Girls. Delhi Public School Ruby Park emerged as the second runners-up, highlighting the intense level of competition among participating institutions. The Heritage School

6/6
With its scale, diversity of events, and enthusiastic participation, Youthopia 2026 once again reaffirmed its status as one of Kolkata’s most prominent interschool festivals, celebrating the spirit, creativity, and collaborative energy of the city’s youth.

With its scale, diversity of events, and enthusiastic participation, Youthopia 2026 once again reaffirmed its status as one of Kolkata’s most prominent interschool festivals, celebrating the spirit, creativity, and collaborative energy of the city’s youth. The Heritage School

Last updated on 28 Apr 2026
12:52 PM
The Heritage School Youthopia Interschool Fest Cultural Fest
ADVERTISEMENT
Similar stories
Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test

Last Day to Challenge AP POLYCET 2026 Answer Key; Check QP Set-Wise Details

AP EAMCET

AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2026 Out Now for All Streams - Check Admit Card Link and Exam D. . .

Savio Mascarenhas, Group Art Director at Amar Chitra Katha
masterclass

A Masterclass in Character Design and Visual Storytelling with Savio Mascarenhas, Ins. . .

HS Results

Assam HS Result 2026 Announced! Link, Stream-Wise Pass Percentages and Merit List Her. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
KIIT-DU
KIIT University

Odisha’s Top-Ranked University Emerges as No. 1 in Eastern India in THE Asia Rankin. . .

Bhawanipur Education Society College

Bhawanipur Education Society College Hosts the Ultimate Management Showdown — Bonfi. . .

IIT Bombay

Hult Prize India Nationals 2026: The Road to the Global Stage

Indian Institute of Management

IIM Amritsar Launches 6th Batch Executive MBA Admissions 2026; Eligibility and Select. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality