The Heritage School
Kolkata’s Biggest Interschool Fest 'Youthopia 2026' Celebrates Creativity, Competition and Talent
Posted on 28 Apr 2026
12:52 PM
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Kolkata witnessed a vibrant celebration of youth talent as Youthopia 2026, the flagship interschool cultural festival of The Heritage School, concluded after three days of high-energy performances, creativity, and spirited competition. Now in its 17th edition, the event brought together more than 2,000 participants from 18 schools, cementing its reputation as one of the city’s largest and most anticipated interschool fests. The Heritage School
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Featuring over 40 events across diverse categories, Youthopia 2026 offered a dynamic platform for students to showcase their skills in dance, music, fashion, and a variety of creative and intellectual competitions. The festival encouraged originality, collaboration, and healthy competition, fostering meaningful engagement among students from across Kolkata. The Heritage School
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One of the highlights of the fest was Day 2, which stood out for its electrifying atmosphere. The evening commenced with an energetic segment by HRX, setting the stage for a lively celebration. This was followed by a high-voltage performance by Rahill Mehta, whose music and stage presence kept the crowd engaged and amplified the festive spirit. The Heritage School
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The grand finale reached its peak with a captivating performance by Asees Kaur. Known for popular Bollywood tracks such as Ve Maahi, Bolna, Akh Lad Jaave, and Makhna, the singer’s performance turned into a memorable sing-along experience, leaving the audience enthralled. Organised entirely by a student-led team, Youthopia continues to stand out as more than just a cultural fest. It reflects the initiative, leadership, and creative drive of young minds, offering them a platform to plan, execute, and participate in large-scale events. The Heritage School
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In the final results, The Heritage School secured the top position but graciously passed the overall winner’s title to the first runners-up, Modern High School for Girls. Delhi Public School Ruby Park emerged as the second runners-up, highlighting the intense level of competition among participating institutions. The Heritage School
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With its scale, diversity of events, and enthusiastic participation, Youthopia 2026 once again reaffirmed its status as one of Kolkata’s most prominent interschool festivals, celebrating the spirit, creativity, and collaborative energy of the city’s youth. The Heritage School
Last updated on 28 Apr 2026
12:52 PM
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