Home bar essentials for your Durga Puja house party

Durga Puja isn’t just about pandal-hopping and feasting — it’s also the perfect excuse to host a house party or two. But if you’re the designated host, you’ll need more than good vibes and loud speakers to keep the energy flowing. The secret? A well-stocked home bar that turns you from amateur host to cocktail connoisseur in no time.

Here’s your ultimate, no-nonsense guide to the essentials you need for mixing, muddling, and making merry this festive season. And don’t worry, all of these products are easy to find online or at supermarkets.

Boston shaker

No bar is complete without a shaker. The Boston shaker is sleek, stylish, and built for performance. It lets you whip up everything from mojitos to martinis, impressing your guests with that dramatic shake-shake moment. It’s the heart of cocktail theatrics—after all, what’s a Puja party without a little flair?

Multi jigger

Free-pouring is fun until your ‘light gin and tonic’ tastes like a Negroni gone wrong. A jigger ensures you pour precise measures, keeping cocktails balanced and guests happy. Multi-sized jiggers are especially handy because you’ll move between shots and doubles faster than dhaak beats on Saptami night.

Hawthorne and regular strainers

A great cocktail is smooth, not chunky. The Hawthorne strainer helps separate ice from liquid after shaking, while the fine strainer keeps out pulp or seeds. Together, they guarantee sophistication in every sip — because no one wants a surprise mint leaf blocking their straw.

Muddler

That Mojito isn’t going to make itself. A muddler is your best friend when it comes to releasing the essential oils of mint, basil, or fruit. It’s like unleashing flavour fireworks in a glass. Bonus: muddling feels oddly therapeutic after a long day of pandal-hopping.

Wine opener and peeler

A wine opener is non-negotiable — because who wants to wrestle with a cork mid-party? Add a peeler to create those Instagram-worthy citrus garnishes that make your cocktails look bar-menu ready. Nothing says “Puja-ready host” like a perfectly curled orange zest.

Decanter

Want to impress without saying a word? Pour your whiskey into a decanter. Not only does it look effortlessly elegant, but it also lets your liquor breathe, enhancing flavour. Plus, nothing says “sophisticated host” like pouring a dram from cut crystal while your friends look on in awe.

Ice bucket

Warm drinks are a party buzzkill. An ice bucket keeps your cubes fresh and ready to roll throughout the night. Whether you’re shaking up cocktails or serving a whiskey on the rocks, this humble bucket ensures no one has to sip lukewarm drinks. Extra points if you add tongs for a touch of class.

Glassware

Cocktails need costumes, and glassware is the wardrobe. Here’s your starter lineup:

Highball & Lowball Glasses

Copa Glass

Cocktail Stem Glass

Wine Glasses (red & white)

Flute Glass

