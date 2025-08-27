From White Rabbit to Cho Cho, this Kolkata market sells ’90s candies wrapped in nostalgia

1 6 Amit Datta

Tucked between rows of bustling shops on a cramped central Kolkata lane, nostalgia is sold in colourful wrappers.

From White Rabbit candies to shiny chocolate coins, candies from the days bygone — the treats that once filled school tiffin boxes and birthday return gifts — have found a home at S.S. Hogg Market, better known as New Market.

At Shop G-22, Gangotri offers an impressive spread that would make any sweet tooth grin. Rows of flavoured toffees (Rs 120) and colourful hard candies (Rs 120) sit alongside jujubee packs (Rs 200 big, Rs 100 small) and fruity jellies (Rs 100) — all waiting to be scooped up in bulk.

This counter will pull you straight to childhood birthday parties and small-time candy shops around your school.

Gangotri also caters to those who prefer something simple yet timeless. Love Candy (Rs 240) and Corn Candy (Rs 160) are bestsellers, each offering familiar flavours in their signature vibrant wrappers. For those who want variety, the large and small jujubee packs remain a staple, proving that these chewy gems haven’t lost their charm in decades.

Cho Cho is where Gangotri truly evokes nostalgia. The shop stocks Cho Cho (Rs 450), Cho Cho wafers (Rs 220) and even Cho Cho dip sticks (Rs 70). Few brands survived the passage of time quite like this one, and the variety on offer here ensures that every version of the chewy favourite is represented.

A candy shop haul in the ’90s would be incomplete without White Rabbit (Rs 220per pack). In 2025, it is still wrapped in its iconic edible rice paper. Add to that the quirky pudding packets (Rs 180 pack of 6) and big lollipops (Rs 30 per piece), and you have a trio that once symbolised special treats saved for rare occasions.

Just a few doors down, Sharda Dalmoot (G-19) offers a similar collection. Their shelves carry candy (Rs 140), jujubee packs (Rs 140), and the much-talked-about Dinosaur Jelly (Rs 120), a playful entry that manages to capture the spirit of ’90s fun.

For Kolkatans chasing memories, the choice between Gangotri and Sharda is more about habit than stock. And while these candies can be found year-round, regulars know that some special ones — especially winter treats — only appear in the chillier months.