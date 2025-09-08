Annual Conclave

Perizia 2025: IPGMER and SSKM’s Annual Conclave Inspires with Knowledge, Skills & Culture

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 08 Sep 2025
17:09 PM
The city’s premier medical conclave, Perizia 2025, concluded in grandeur as IPGMER & SSKM Hospital hosted a five-day celebration of academic excellence, innovation, and culture under the leadership of Professor Dr Manimoy Bandyopadhyay. Drawing more than 500 students, faculty, and renowned medical professionals from across West Bengal, the event from August 25 to 29 proved to be a dynamic confluence of learning, skills, and inspiration.

A defining moment of the conclave was the keynote address by Dr Balram Bhargava, former Director General of ICMR, who reflected on India’s COVID-19 response. With references to Buddha’s “middle path,” he highlighted the importance of balance in public health strategies while recounting how trust, transparency, and decisive action led to the development of COVAXIN—India’s first indigenous vaccine.

Adding a pragmatic voice, Dr Sakshi Arora Hans delved into the realities of medical training, reminding students that ward-based learning is irreplaceable. She emphasized the importance of maintaining a work–life balance while preparing for competitive exams like NEET-PG and INI-CET, encouraging future doctors to combine academic diligence with practical exposure.

Known for his engaging style, Dr Jagdish Chaturvedi brought humor and insight to the stage, advising young doctors to manage their time wisely, diversify their career choices, and look towards medical device innovation as a promising frontier in modern healthcare. His address was met with admiration and applause, leaving students inspired to think beyond conventional pathways.

Beyond lectures, Perizia 2025 stood out for its hands-on learning opportunities. With more than 25 workshops across 20 departments, participants gained exposure to critical areas such as life support, ultrasonography, trauma care, and surgical skills. These sessions allowed students to sharpen their practical expertise, bridging the gap between textbook knowledge and real-world medical challenges.

Adding a creative twist, the conclave also featured theatrical representations of real-life medical scenarios, giving participants a chance to witness dramatized case studies that merged education with performance. Complementing this academic intensity were cultural programmes that reflected the vibrant spirit of the student community, balancing science with art.

The finale of Perizia 2025 offered an unexpected delight—the surprise launch of the Crux 2025 cultural festival trailer. The announcement electrified the audience as it revealed a stellar lineup headlined by musical icons Shreya Ghoshal and Amit Trivedi, ensuring that the upcoming festival will be one of the year’s most anticipated campus events.

With its mix of insightful lectures, interactive workshops, and cultural brilliance, Perizia 2025 reaffirmed IPGMER & SSKM Hospital’s reputation as a hub for medical excellence and holistic growth. As students departed with new skills, ideas, and memories, the conclave left behind a lasting impact—one that seamlessly blended knowledge, innovation, and inspiration.

