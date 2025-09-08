‘Only Murders in the Building S5’ to ‘Do You Wanna Partner’: New OTT releases this week

The beloved trio of Charles, Oliver and Mabel return with a new murder mystery in the fifth season of Only Murders in the Building this week. But that is not all. The latest slate of OTT releases promises to offer more entertainment with new crime dramas and a much-anticipated celebrity documentary. Here’s everything you need to know.

Task

1 7 IMDb

ADVERTISEMENT

Streaming from: September 8

Platform: JioHotstar

From the creators of Mare of Easttown comes Task, a seven-episode crime drama series set in Philadelphia’s blue-collar suburbs. Mark Ruffalo stars as FBI Agent Tom Brandis, leading a task force to track down a dangerous criminal (Tom Pelphrey). Emilia Jones, Thuso Mbedu and Raúl Castillo round out the cast of the show that deals with secrets lurking in quiet neighbourhoods.





Only Murders in the Building Season 5

2 7 IMDb

Streaming from: September 9

Platform: JioHotstar

Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez) return to the Arconia after their stint in Hollywood in the last season. This time they are investigating the mysterious death of Lester, the doorman of their apartment complex. Enter three new suspects: Renée Zellweger as a power broker, Christoph Waltz as a shadowy tech mogul and Logan Lerman as a billionaire.





aka Charlie Sheen

3 7 Netflix

Streaming from: September 10

Platform: Netflix

This two-episode documentary features Charlie Sheen telling his story on his own terms. From the peak of fame to public breakdowns and seven years of sobriety, Sheen revisits the highs and lows of his career. The documentary features conversations with Jon Cryer, Sean Penn, Chuck Lorre and other celebrities.





The Girlfriend

4 7 Prime Video

Streaming from: September 10

Platform: Prime Video

Robin Wright headlines The Girlfriend, a psychological thriller adapted from Michelle Frances’s bestseller of the same name. When Laura (Wright) meets her son’s new girlfriend Cherry (Olivia Cooke), she becomes convinced something is off. But is it real or paranoia spiralling out of control? This six-episode series explores tension and fractured trust in relationships.





Do You Wanna Partner

5 7 Prime Video

Streaming from: September 12

Platform: Prime Video

Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty headline this comedy drama about two best friends entering India’s craft beer industry. Between skeptical investors, patriarchal hurdles and personal setbacks, the women juggle their ambition with their rocky friendship. Jaaved Jaaferi, Nakuul Mehta and Neeraj Kabi round out the ensemble.





The Wrong Paris

6 7 Netflix

Streaming from: September 12

Platform: Netflix

Miranda Cosgrove stars in this romcom as a dating show contestant who believes her show is set to take place in Paris, France. But she lands in Paris, Texas, instead. She tries to get herself eliminated from the competition, but a cowboy bachelor Trey (Pierson Fodé) derails her plans.





Bhootteriki

7 7 Hoichoi

Streaming from: September 12

Platform: Hoichoi

Hoichoi’s first-ever horror-comedy series Bhootteriki is directed by Kaushik Hafizee, with Anirban Bhattacharya serving as the creative director. The show explores the world of three female ghosts living in a Kolkata mansion, whose lives are upended by a film crew.The ensemble cast includes Dipanwita Sarkar, Aishwarya Sen, Avery Singha Roy, Sounak Kundu and Debraj Bhattacharya.