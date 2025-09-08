‘Only Murders in the Building S5’ to ‘Do You Wanna Partner’: New OTT releases this week

The beloved trio of Charles, Oliver and Mabel return with a new murder mystery in the fifth season of Only Murders in the Building this week. But that is not all. The latest slate of OTT releases promises to offer more entertainment with new crime dramas and a much-anticipated celebrity documentary. Here’s everything you need to know.
Task
Streaming from: September 8
Platform: JioHotstar
From the creators of Mare of Easttown comes Task, a
seven-episode crime drama series set in Philadelphia’s blue-collar suburbs.
Mark Ruffalo stars as FBI Agent Tom Brandis, leading a task force to track down
a dangerous criminal (Tom Pelphrey). Emilia Jones, Thuso Mbedu and Raúl
Castillo round out the cast of the show that deals with secrets lurking in
quiet neighbourhoods.
Only Murders in the Building Season 5
Streaming from: September 9
Platform: JioHotstar
Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez)
return to the Arconia after their stint in Hollywood in the last season. This
time they are investigating the mysterious death of Lester, the doorman of
their apartment complex. Enter three new suspects: Renée Zellweger as a power
broker, Christoph Waltz as a shadowy tech mogul and Logan Lerman as a
billionaire.
aka Charlie Sheen
Streaming from: September 10
Platform: Netflix
This two-episode documentary features Charlie Sheen telling his story on
his own terms. From the peak of fame to public breakdowns and seven years of
sobriety, Sheen revisits the highs and lows of his career. The documentary
features conversations with Jon Cryer, Sean Penn, Chuck Lorre and other
celebrities.
The Girlfriend
Streaming from: September 10
Platform: Prime Video
Robin Wright headlines The Girlfriend, a psychological thriller
adapted from Michelle Frances’s bestseller of the same name. When Laura
(Wright) meets her son’s new girlfriend Cherry (Olivia Cooke), she becomes
convinced something is off. But is it real or paranoia spiralling out of
control? This six-episode series explores tension and fractured trust in
relationships.
Do You Wanna Partner
Streaming from: September 12
Platform: Prime Video
Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty headline this comedy drama about two
best friends entering India’s craft beer industry. Between skeptical investors,
patriarchal hurdles and personal setbacks, the women juggle their ambition with
their rocky friendship. Jaaved Jaaferi, Nakuul Mehta and Neeraj Kabi round out
the ensemble.
The Wrong Paris
Streaming from: September 12
Platform: Netflix
Miranda Cosgrove stars in this romcom as a dating show contestant who
believes her show is set to take place in Paris, France. But she lands in
Paris, Texas, instead. She tries to get herself eliminated from the
competition, but a cowboy bachelor Trey (Pierson Fodé) derails her plans.
Bhootteriki
Streaming from: September 12
Platform: Hoichoi
Hoichoi’s first-ever horror-comedy series Bhootteriki is directed by Kaushik Hafizee, with Anirban Bhattacharya serving as the creative director. The show explores the world of three female ghosts living in a Kolkata mansion, whose lives are upended by a film crew.The ensemble cast includes Dipanwita Sarkar, Aishwarya Sen, Avery Singha Roy, Sounak Kundu and Debraj Bhattacharya.