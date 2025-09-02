Salted, unsalted or probiotic — how to pick the right butter for you and your dishes

1 4 Photos: Shutterstock

Butter has always held a place of indulgence on the dining table. Whether it is spread on a warm toast, melted over parathas or used to bring richness to cakes. But with supermarket shelves now offering more than the traditional salted or unsalted varieties, probiotic butter has also entered the market as a gut-friendly option. The choice, experts say, should depend on individual health needs and mindful eating.

Salted butter is the most common variety, churned cream with added salt. It is often used as a spread or to finish off dishes as the salt brings extra flavour.

Unsalted butter, on the other hand, contains no added salt, making it a preferred choice in baking and cooking where precision in flavour is required.

Probiotic butter is a relatively new addition that contains live cultures or ‘good bacteria’ to aid digestion and improve gut health.

Mita Shukla, clinical nutritionist and dietician at Fortis Hospital Anandapur, explained, “Butter, generally obtained from animal source, both unsalted and salted, contains saturated fat and a little amount of salt. Probiotic butter has good bacteria. When it comes to butter, the choice between probiotic, salted, and unsalted ultimately depends on your individual health goals.”

Health benefits and drawbacks

Each butter has its advantages, but they also come with caveats. Salted butter adds taste but is not suitable for people looking to keep a check on their sodium intake.

Unsalted butter is better for those who want to control salt levels in their diet, and it gives flexibility to recipes.

Probiotic butter, while still containing fat, provides the added benefit of supporting gut health through live cultures.

Shukla pointed out the importance of moderation. “If you're looking to support gut health, probiotic butter is a better option. If you're watching your sodium intake, unsalted butter is the way to go. And if you're looking to add flavor to your dishes, salted butter can be your choice. Whatever your preference, remember to consume butter in moderation as part of a balanced diet.” She further cautioned that butter contains trans-fats, which is not good for health. So, excess consumption should be avoided.

How to use them in your meals

Salted butter shines when spread on toast, tossed with boiled vegetables, or melted on corn on the cob. Its savoury note also enhances simple snacks like hot parathas or jacket potatoes.

Unsalted butter is the baker’s best friend, perfect for cakes, cookies, and desserts where controlling salt levels is crucial. It is also excellent for making white sauce or sautéing, where seasoning can be adjusted separately. You can also infuse this butter with your favourite herbs and spices.

Probiotic butter can be consumed in small amounts as a spread, with multigrain bread or crackers, or added to steamed vegetables for those who want both flavour and digestive benefits.

The point is not about which butter is the best, but which works for your health goals and taste preference. As Shukla stressed, “Mindful eating should be the primary concern.”

