Ganesh Chaturthi: 10 kinds of modaks to try in Kolkata — don’t miss the chocolate one

Maharashtra may be the Ganesh Puja heartland, but the City of Joy has embraced the festival with equal warmth. And sweet shops across Kolkata are adding to the festive spirit with a wide range of modaks, from the traditional steamed version to inventive chocolate-filled and fruit-flavoured varieties. Here’s where you can find them this Ganesh Chaturthi.

Ukadiche modak

1 10 All images from Shutterstock

The quintessential Ganesh Chaturthi sweet, ukadiche modak, is made with rice flour shells filled with coconut and jaggery, steamed to perfection and delicately flavoured with cardamom. Soft, warm and melt-in-the-mouth, these are a must-try.

Where to find: Bombay Sweet Shop, Thambbi and Mejwani Maharashtrachi

Pocket pinch: Rs 100 onwards for two pieces

Kaju modak

2 10

Prepared with ground cashew nuts, sugar and ghee, kaju modak is nutty and rich with a fudge-like texture. It is one of the most popular festive varieties and pairs beautifully with saffron or silver leaf garnishing.

Where to find: Haldiram’s, Balaram Mullick Radharaman Mullick, Gupta Brothers

Pocket pinch: Rs 200 onwards for 6 pieces

Nariyal modak

3 10

Made with fresh grated coconut, sugar and sometimes jaggery, nariyal modak is chewy, mildly sweet and fragrant. It strikes a balance between simplicity and indulgence.

Where to find: Banchharam's, Gokul Shree

Pocket pinch: Rs 40 onwards for a piece

Motichur modak

4 10

This is made by shaping tiny boondi pearls into modaks instead of the round shape of the laddoo. Soft and grainy in texture, with the rich flavour of ghee and sugar, motichur modaks bring the colour and sweetness to Ganesh Chaturthi platters.

Where to find: Sree Hari Mistanna Bhandar, Banchharam's

Pocket pinch: Rs 95 onwards for 4 pieces

Kheer/Mawa modak

5 10

Made with thickened milk and sugar, kheer or mawa modak is dense, creamy and sweet, resembling milk fudge in every bite. It is an indulgent choice for those who love rich dairy-based sweets.

Where to find: Adi Sree Hari Mistanna Bhandar, Haldiram’s, Rakshit Sweets, Bhikharam Chandmal

Pocket pinch: Rs 30-35 for a piece

Gond modak

6 10

Prepared with gond, ghee and nuts, this modak is chewy, crunchy and energising. Traditionally considered a nutrient-dense sweet, it is both festive and wholesome.

Where to find: Haldiram

Pocket pinch: Rs 125 for 4

Dry fruit modak

7 10

Packed with figs, almonds, pistachios and other nuts, dry fruit modaks (including anjeer versions) are chewy, nutty and naturally sweet.

Where to find: Gokul Shree, Banchharam's

Pocket pinch: Rs 45 onwards for a piece

Besan and soanpapdi modak

8 10

Soanpapri or besan modak transforms the popular sweet into a festive treat that melts in your mouth with a burst of sweetness. Not popular, but you can find them in the local sweet shops.

Where to find: Krishna Bhog

Pocket pinch: Rs 45 per piece

Chocolate modak

9 10

Available in white, milk and dark chocolate versions, these modern-day modaks are smooth, rich and a hit among children and young adults. A fun twist on the traditional offering.

Where to find: Vip Sweets Pvt. Ltd., Mithai, Balaram Mullick Radharaman Mullick

Pocket pinch: Rs 20 to 80 per piece

Other flavoured modak

10 10

From fruity strawberry and orange to aromatic kesar and elaichi, flavoured modaks add colour and variety to the festive platter. Fragrant and visually delightful, they are a playful take on the traditional sweet.

Where to find: Gokul Shree, Vip Sweets Pvt. Ltd., Nepal Sweets, Tiwari Confectioners

Pocket pinch: Rs 45 onwards for a piece