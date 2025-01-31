ADVERTISEMENT

In pics: Lip-smacking delights act as big crowd-puller at Kolkata Book Fair

From fish fry to ‘nolen gur’, wide array of gastronomic delights keeps readers energised at ‘Boi Mela’

My Kolkata Web Desk Published 31.01.25, 11:09 PM
A glimpse of the official mascot of the 48th edition of International Kolkata Book Fair — two ducks named Haso and Hasi
A glimpse of the official mascot of the 48th edition of International Kolkata Book Fair — two ducks named Haso and Hasi

Photographs by Soumyajit Dey
One look at this stall and you know that people from Kolkata and neighbouring districts still warm up to the lure of printed words beating the challenges posed by the Kindle editions of books and rising mercury
One look at this stall and you know that people from Kolkata and neighbouring districts still warm up to the lure of printed words beating the challenges posed by the Kindle editions of books and rising mercury

Apart from book scouting, what’s also keeping the readers busy and ‘energised’ is the wide variety of sip and bite options at the ‘Boi Mela’ ground in Salt Lake
Apart from book scouting, what's also keeping the readers busy and 'energised' is the wide variety of sip and bite options at the 'Boi Mela' ground in Salt Lake

Kolkata Biryani, which has a separate fan base, is a dish on the menu at the book fair, and of course it comes with aloo (potato) and dim (egg)
Kolkata Biryani, which has a separate fan base, is a dish on the menu at the book fair, and of course it comes with aloo (potato) and dim (egg)

The love story between a Bengali and fish fry is generational, and of course, this fishy affair has made it to the must-eat list at the ‘Boi Mela’
The love story between a Bengali and fish fry is generational, and of course, this fishy affair has made it to the must-eat list at the 'Boi Mela'

‘Mangsher Lal Jhol’ — the spicy gravy with succulent pieces of mutton and potatoes — is not to be left behind and is keeping the foodies hooked, no doubt!
'Mangsher Lal Jhol' — the spicy gravy with succulent pieces of mutton and potatoes — is not to be left behind and is keeping the foodies hooked, no doubt!

‘Telebhaja’ (deep fried delights) have a separate fan base. ‘Singara’ and vegetable chops are selling like hot cakes, as sips of ‘chaa’ (tea) keep the bibliophiles upbeat
'Telebhaja' (deep fried delights) have a separate fan base. 'Singara' and vegetable chops are selling like hot cakes, as sips of 'chaa' (tea) keep the bibliophiles upbeat

A January event in Bengal and without its most celebrated winter dish, the ‘pithe pulis’? No way! Patishapta, with coconut and jaggery filling, are bringing a sweet end to the gastronomic adventures of the book lovers at the fair
A January event in Bengal and without its most celebrated winter dish, the 'pithe pulis'? No way! Patishapta, with coconut and jaggery filling, are bringing a sweet end to the gastronomic adventures of the book lovers at the fair

‘Nolen gur’ (a type of jaggery) is one of the many things that a Bengali cannot do without during the winters. The Kolkata Book Fair food stalls are not disappointing the attendees with a wide variety of ‘gur’ delicacies
'Nolen gur' (a type of jaggery) is one of the many things that a Bengali cannot do without during the winters. The Kolkata Book Fair food stalls are not disappointing the attendees with a wide variety of 'gur' delicacies

Some ‘mishti mukh’ to add more sweetness to an eventful day of enjoying some bibliosmia and engaging in serious book shopping —- oh, the joy!
Some 'mishti mukh' to add more sweetness to an eventful day of enjoying some bibliosmia and engaging in serious book shopping —- oh, the joy!

Kolkata Book Fair 2025 Books Bengali Cuisine Salt Lake Central Park Pithe Recipes Biryani Samosa Mutton Curry Indian Food Karunamoyee Salt Lake Bengali Sweets
