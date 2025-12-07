Hug in a mug: Where to indulge in the best hot chocolates in Kolkata

A cup of hot chocolate is more than just a winter drink. It is a ritual that signals the chilly season’s arrival, a moment of comfort cupped between your palms. From rich, molten blends to festive, spiced interpretations, Kolkata’s cafés and patisseries are serving mugs of warmth that feel nostalgic, luxurious, and utterly irresistible. Here are some unique hot chocolates to sip this December.

Flurys’ Snowman’s Soup

Flurys have a range of hot chocolates this winter. From single origin hot chocolate to gingerbread hot chocolate — you'll be spoilt for choice. But what intrigued us was the Snowman's Soup that comes topped with marshmallows, chocolate buttons and nuts.

Address: Available across all outlets

Yellow Turtle’s Filipino Hot Chocolate

A velvety, festive brew inspired by the Philippines, this traditional-style thick hot chocolate is comforting and perfect for chilly evenings.

Address: P, 596, Raja Basanta Roy Road, Golpark, Hindustan Park

Bonne Femme’s Cinnamon Hot Chocolate

This rich and creamy hot chocolate is infused with cinnamon and feels like a warm embrace. It is soothing, flavourful and perfect for the season.

Address: 139A, Rash Behari Avenue

The Daily Cafe’s Bounty Hot Chocolate

The Daily Cafe’s hot chocolate is infused with the nutty flavours of coconut milk and coconut macaroon blended in dark chocolate. Creamy and flavourful — perfect for the winter.

Address: 5, Satyen Datta Road, Kalighat, Desapriya Park, Near Senco Jewellers

Pinkk Sugar’s Triple Dark Hot Chocolate

Deep, intense and indulgent, the Triple Dark Hot Chocolate is part of Pinkk Sugar’s festive beverage range. It is made for those who love a luxurious, layered chocolate experience.Address: AD-37, AD Block, Sector 1, Salt Lake

Ladurée’s Chocolat Chaud

Ladurée’s classic French hot chocolate is smooth, decadent and soul-warming. Ideal for holiday mornings, romantic winter dates or whenever you crave pure comfort.

Address: Ground Floor, Quest Mall, 35A, Syed Amir Ali Ave, Park Circus

Social’s White Chocolate Matcha Vanilla Latte

A fusion winter favourite blending the creaminess of white chocolate with earthy matcha and soft vanilla notes. A warm, fragrant twist for those who enjoy lighter chocolate flavours.

Address: Bangur Estate, 1A, Russel Street, next to India's Hobby Centre

Sumo’s Brownie Bomb Hot Chocolate

Thick, velvety and loaded with gooey brownie chunks, this one is unapologetically indulgent. Slow-cooked cocoa and a creamy texture make it a nostalgic winter treat.

Address: Bangur Avenue, Block B, Bangur, Lake Town