The genuine ar‘tea’cle: How to tell if your Darjeeling tea is authentic when you order it at a cafe

Darjeeling tea continues to be one of India’s most cherished and favourite beverages. But, if you are not an expert, you must be unsure if what you are being served is truly authentic Darjeeling tea. Based on the knowledge of a tea taster and auctioneer from J. Thomas, here is a simple and practical guide to help you identify real Darjeeling tea, starting from the menu and ending with what you smell and taste in your cup.

Start with the basics on the menu

Authentic Darjeeling tea is often identified right on the menu. Look for clear mention of the flush, such as first flush, second flush or all seasons. These terms describe the harvest period and offer an idea of the flavour profile. Menus that specify estates like Castleton, Margaret’s Hope, Singbulli or Makaibari give an added assurance because estate names indicate single-origin teas.

Ask about the source without hesitation

Any cafe claiming to serve Darjeeling tea should be clear about where it comes from. Authentic Darjeeling always carries a GI certification. If the tea includes leaves from Nepal, Assam or any other region, it cannot be described as Darjeeling. A quick question about whether the tea is single estate or a blend is enough to clarify the authenticity.

Let the aroma guide you

Since brewed tea is usually served in pots, you may not get to see the dry leaves. In these moments, the aroma becomes the most reliable indicator. Nepal teas tend to smell mild or slightly vegetal. Authentic Darjeeling teas, whether first or second flush, usually carry a more pronounced, bright and lively aroma that becomes noticeable even before tasting.

Know the difference between Nepal and Darjeeling teas

Nepal teas can appear attractive with their tips and bloom, but their flavour can vary significantly because the bushes are young and production methods differ across smaller units. Darjeeling teas are known for depth and consistency, thanks to older bushes and refined processing. Signature varieties like muscatel remain unique to Darjeeling and are not produced in Nepal.

The cup and kettle do not define the tea

Many cafes use bone china cups or elegant glass pots to enhance presentation. While these look appealing, they do not influence the flavour of the tea. The taste still depends entirely on the leaves and the brew.

Pair lightly and thoughtfully

Darjeeling tea pairs best with snacks that do not overpower its subtle character. Mild accompaniments like butter cookies, simple vanilla biscuits or rusks complement the tea instead of masking its flavours.