‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ S3 to ‘Frieren’ sequel: New anime to watch on Crunchyroll in January 2026

The year 2025 is set to begin on an explosive note with a slew of highly-anticipated anime sequels. From Season 3 of Jujutsu Kaisen to the second instalment of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, anime fans are in for a treat in the first month of 2026.

Here’s a look at some of the best shows from Crunchyroll’s Winter Anime list that you can binge to ring in the New Year.

Sentenced to Be a Hero

All pictures by Crunchyroll

In a world where heroism is a punishment, Xylo Forbartz, a condemned goddess killer, battles endless hordes of monstrous abominations as part of Penal Hero Unit 9004. Death is no escape, only a cycle of resurrection and relentless combat. But when Xylo encounters a mysterious new goddess, their unlikely alliance sparks a rebellion that could shatter the chains of eternal punishment.

Release date: 3 January

Fate/strange Fake

Years after the Fifth Holy Grail War in Japan, rumours began to circulate that point to the emergence of a new Holy Grail in America. Masters and Servants gather in the city of Snowfield as a battleground begins to take shape. The curtains rise as humanity and its heroes take the stage, all while secrets and shadows precede another Holy Grail War.

Release date: 3 January

Hana-Kimi

Mizuki Ashiya is on a mission: disguise herself as a boy and enroll in a male boarding school to meet her idol, high jump star Izumi Sano. But after successfully infiltrating the school, she discovers he’s suddenly quit the sport. Now Mizuki must dodge suspicion, protect her cover, and somehow reach the boy she came all this way for — all while surviving the chaos of an all-boys dorm.

Release date: 4 January

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 2

Koichi Haimawari is a dull college student who aspires to be a hero but has given up on his dream. Although eighty-percent of the world’s population has superhuman powers called Quirks, few are chosen to become heroes and protect people. Everything changes for Koichi when he and Pop☆Step are saved by the vigilante Knuckleduster and get recruited to become vigilantes themselves.

Release date: 5 January

Golden Kamuy Final Season

In the mighty Northern field of Hokkaido during the turbulent late Meiji Era, a post war soldier Sugimoto, aka, “Immortal Sugimoto” was in need of large sums of money for a particular purpose. What awaited Sugimoto, who stepped into Hokkaido’s Gold Rush with dreams of making a fortune, was a tattoo map leading to a hidden treasure based on hints inscribed on the bodies of convicts in Abashiri Prison.

Release date: 5 January

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3



The story revolves around Yuji Itadori, a high school student who becomes a vessel for the formidable King of Curses known as Ryomen Sukuna while saving a classmate. From then on, he shares one body with Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School to learn sorcery. Thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back. Season 3 will cover the Culling Game arc of Gege Akutami’s manga.

Release date: 8 January

Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You Season 2

It’s the year 2020, and Mizuho is having the worst 17th birthday ever. Her parents forgot it’s her birthday, she still can’t seem to get close to the senior she likes, and all her school trips and tournaments are canceled — thanks to a new disease going around. She’s convinced she’ll never have the kind of youth she’s always dreamt of until her childhood friend, Kizuki, suddenly asks her out.

Release date: 8 January

Fire Force Season 3 Part 2

Shinra and the team are about to uncover the world’s greatest secret. But just as the other Special Fire Force Companies unite to face the looming disaster, Obi is captured by the Tokyo Imperial Army, and Company 8 is branded as traitors. Hunted by the Empire, they must fight alone to rescue Obi and stop the Evangelist — all while a new assassin and the corrupt Captain Burns block their path.

Release date: 9 January

Trigun Stargaze

It’s been two and a half years since the Lost JuLai tragedy laid waste to an entire city and engulfed the whole planet in chaos. Meryl continues her search for Vash with her new younger sidekick, Milly, and runs into Wolfwood along the way. Meanwhile, Vash has taken the new name Eriks and is living in hiding in a backwater town.

When he receives an abrupt visit and SOS from the third ship they call home, he acts swiftly in order to protect those dear to him. However, as soon as the planet receives good news from the far reaches of outer space, the one-winged angel returns to wreak havoc and despair. Fates collide to forge a final conclusion for the planet.

Release date: 10 January

Oshi No Ko Season 3

It’s been six months since the song Pop In 2 was released in the world of Oshi No Ko. Thanks to MEMcho’s hard work, B-Komachi is about to get their big break. Aqua is a multi-talented entertainer, and Akane’s career as a talented actress is going well. Meanwhile, Kana lost the cheerfulness she once had. To track down the truth behind Ai and Gorou’s deaths, Ruby keeps rising in the entertainment world, using lies as a weapon.

Release date: 14 January

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Season 2

After the party of heroes defeated the Demon King, they restored peace to the land and returned to lives of solitude. Generations pass, and the elven mage Frieren comes face to face with humanity’s mortality. She takes on a new apprentice and promises to fulfill old friends’ dying wishes. Can an elven mind make peace with the nature of life and death? Frieren embarks on her quest to find out.

Release date: 16 January