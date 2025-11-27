In pictures: New Market comes alive with the aroma of Kolkata’s best cookies and biscuits

1 9 Images by Soumyajit Dey

ADVERTISEMENT

In the alleys of Hogg Market, beyond the rush of winter shoppers and the fragrance of fruit cakes, a lesser-known tradition continues. Small bakeries, like Imperial Bakery, Mullick, and KC Shaw, have been baking cookies, biscuits and macarons for more than a century — selling them loose, fresh, and warm — old-school style.

Peanut chocolate cookies

2 9

These bite-sized cookies are crumbly, chocolatey and generously packed with peanuts. Their rich, nutty flavour makes them an easy companion for cappuccinos, lattes or a simple cup of black coffee.

Coconut macaroons

3 9

Often labelled as coconut cookies, these are actually macaroons — slightly firm on the outside but soft, chewy and sweet inside. Each bite releases a burst of coconut flavour that feels both homely and festive, making them one of the most loved items across the market’s bakeries.

Ajwain cookies

4 9

Soft, mildly sweet and speckled with carrom seeds, these cookies melt quickly, leaving a warm ajwain kick behind. If your idea of comfort is a thick cup of milk tea, these are the perfect dunking companion.

Butterfly biscuits

5 9

These are not the typical ‘projapoti’ biscuits sold at Kolkata’s tea stalls. Instead, they resemble a cross between projapoti biscuits and Little Hearts — smaller, flaky, and just subtly sweet. Their light crunch makes them the kind of snack you finish before you realise it.

Almond and coconut cookies

6 9

Both are timeless favourites. The almond cookies carry a gentle sweetness and come topped with half an almond, giving them an elegant, old-fashioned charm. The coconut cookies, meanwhile, are crisp, sweet and intensely aromatic — ideal for those who enjoy sharper, nostalgic flavours with their tea or hot chocolate.

Jeera and MP butter cookies

7 9

The jeera biscuit is a Kolkata staple: shortbread-like, mildly salty and perfect for evening tea. The MP butter cookies, however, are a piece of history. Traditionally made from rich butter, once sourced from Madhya Pradesh, these tiny cookies are soft, buttery and disappear far too fast.

Cheese sticks

8 9

Flaky, cheesy and addictive, the cheese sticks here have a dedicated fan base. Whether you want something for midnight snacking or an evening nibble, these light sticks are always a favourite.

9 9

Besides these, you also get the classic sandesh biscuits, khari, dry cake toasts and more. Priced at around Rs 40 to 50 for 100 grams, these snacks remain exclusive to these landmark shops and are still a beloved part of Kolkata’s festive cravings.