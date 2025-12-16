From nolen gur confections to moa favourites: Winter street sweets of Kolkata

Winter brings with it sweetness to the corners of Kolkata’s streets in makeshift stalls stacked with gur-laced sweets. From the soft and decadent Joynagarer moa to patishaptas filled with coconut and gur — you’ll be spoilt for choices. Here are some treats you must stop and try at these stalls in the city this winter.

Jhola gur and patali

Date palm jaggery is available in both liquid (jhola) and solid (patali) forms in Bengal during the winter months. Fresh nolen gur has a smoky sweetness that defines the season. Use it in payesh or simply enjoy it with warm, soft rotis on a cold evening.

Korapak sandesh

Fresh khoya, chena and gur come together to make melt-in-the-mouth korapak er sandesh. Variants range from centre-filled kolosh sandesh oozing liquid jaggery to dense chapa sandesh. Each version celebrates the richness of winter.

Patishapta with kheer and narkel

Thin rice flour crepes are stuffed with a soft filling of coconut or khoya and jaggery. Winter versions use nolen gur in both the filling and the milk, making this pithe richer and more aromatic than its year-round counterparts.

Badam chikki

Crunchy slabs of roasted peanuts bound with molten jaggery are a staple winter snack. The warmth of freshly set chikki and the smokiness of gur balance the nutty sweetness.

Naru

Coconut narus made with nolen gur are rolled fresh during winter. Soft, fragrant and mildly smoky, these laddoos showcase the natural sweetness of date palm jaggery. Some stalls also add khoya or sesame for extra richness and texture.

Petha

Winter stalls also sell soft ash gourd sweets known as morobba in Bengal and petha in the northern states of India. Besides relishing it as is, many people like to chop it into small pieces and add it to Christmas cakes.

Joynagarer moa

This GI-tagged sweet from Joynagar combines khoi, grated coconut and nolen gur. Available only for a short winter window, authentic moa is soft, aromatic and sweet. Freshness is key, which is why people queue up as soon as the season begins.

Muri and khoi moa

Puffed rice or popped rice is mixed with warm jaggery and shaped into compact laddoos. Light, crunchy and not overly sweet, these moas are everyday winter snacks sold by street vendors across Kolkata.

Gur-er rosogolla

Winter rosogolla gets a seasonal twist with nolen gur replacing sugar syrup. The spongy chhena balls absorb the jaggery’s deep flavour, giving the classic sweet a darker hue and a more complex taste that is available only for a few months.

Tilkut

Made with roasted sesame seeds and jaggery, tilkut is a winter essential believed to keep the body warm. Dense and nutty, it has a slightly bitter edge that balances the sweetness of gur, making it a popular treat.

Gurer goja and khaja

Coated in jaggery syrup, these little cubes are fried in ghee, making them an indulgent sweet treat. The gur adds a caramelised depth to this otherwise simple sweet, making winter goja more aromatic and indulgent than the sugar-glazed versions. Similarly, layered, deep-fried khaja soaked in jaggery syrup gives this sweet a richer colour and flavour, perfect with a cup of tea.