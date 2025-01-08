Kolkata gets a taste of ‘Bizarre’ at Salt Lake’s Primarc Square

Love tasting local food while travelling? Now, you can try the street food of Asian countries in one place! And for this, you certainly won’t need a visa! As a New Year gift, Speciality Restaurants, which owns and operates the Mainland China and Oh! Calcutta chains, launched Bizarre in Salt Lake’s Primarc Square, bringing the street food of Asian markets to Kolkata. Ahead of the launch, My Kolkata took a walkthrough and sampled some dishes from the menu. Here’s what to expectAll photos by Amit Datta