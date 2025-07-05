Kachhi to Nizami, Barrackpore to Thalaserry: Diverse biryanis you must try in Kolkata this World Biryani Day

In Kolkata, biryani is not just a dish, but an emotional need. While the city is loyal to its Kolkata-style biryani with the alu introduced by Nawab Wajid Ali Shah, there’s a lot more on simmer. From spicy Hyderabadi to fragrant Arabic versions, every biryani tells a story of migration, innovation, and multiculturalism. Ahead of World Biryani Day (July 6), My Kolkata lists the many varieties of biryani available in Kolkata and where to find them…

Nizami Biryani

This biryani hails from the royal kitchens of Hyderabad’s Nizams and offers a rich, aromatic experience with generous use of saffron, ghee, and dry fruits. In Kolkata, it’s served mildly spiced but deeply flavourful, often paired with a creamy salan or raita for balance. While Hyderabadi biryani is known for its bold, spicy flavours, Nizami biryani is a more delicate and rich dish, a combination of Hyderabadi and Mughlai cuisine.

Where to find: Nizams Biryani@99

Hyderabadi Biryani

Known for its punch of spices and layered cooking technique (kachhi or pakki), Hyderabadi biryani in Kolkata comes with marinated meat cooked under dum with fragrant basmati rice. There are bold flavours, caramelised onions, mint, and a fiery kick that sets it apart from the city’s more mellow variants.

Where to find: Bikkgane Biryani, Behrouz Biryani, Biryani By Kilo

Thalassery Biryani

A coastal delicacy from Kerala, Thalassery biryani uses a small-grained rice called jeerakasala, giving it a distinct texture. In Kolkata, you will find it less oily, subtly spiced, and layered with ghee, fried onions (beresta), and sometimes cashews. It is a lighter, fragrant option for those seeking south Indian flavours in their biyani.

Where to find: Fusion Fantasea

Awadhi Biryani

Kolkata’s iconic biryani draws inspiration from the Awadhi style, introduced during Wajid Ali Shah’s exile. It features saffron-kissed rice, tender meat, and the signature potato. Balanced, mildly spiced, and aromatic, this is the city’s most beloved biryani, best savoured with a side of chaap or rezala.

Where to find: Oudh 1590

Barrackpore-style Biryani

Fast gaining in popularity and full of character, the Barrackpore-style biryani has a rustic, home-cooked feel. It often includes bone-in meat, firmer rice grains, and slightly spicier masalas compared to the Kolkata biryani. This is a regional treasure quietly simmering in north Kolkata and the surrounding suburbs.

Where to find: Dada Boudi, D-Bapi

Mediterranean Biryani

A creative, fusion twist found in select Kolkata eateries, Mediterranean biryani blends spiced rice with herbs like oregano and thyme, olives, sun-dried tomatoes, and sometimes grilled chicken or lamb. It’s a contemporary spin, perfect for the experimental eater looking to taste biryani with a global accent.

Where to find: Baraka, Shawarma Express

Kachhi Biryani

Kacchi biryani is a traditional delicacy where raw marinated meat is layered with fragrant basmati rice and slow-cooked together in a sealed pot (dum). Unlike the pakki style, where meat and rice are cooked separately, this method allows the flavours to infuse deeply.

Where to find: Dhakaiya Kacchi Dine, Royal Kacchi Premium, Oudh 1590

Gosht Biryani Bahishti

Gosht Bahishti Biryani, literally means “heavenly mutton biryani”. This biryani lives up to its name with melt-in-the-mouth mutton, slow-cooked with aromatic spices, saffron, rose water, and kewra. The rice is fragrant and lightly spiced, allowing the richness of the meat to shine.

Where to find: Karim’s

Safed Biryani

If you are in love with the Kolkata-style biryani, but are looking for a more subtle version, then Safed Biryani is a must-try. A signature dish by MasterChef Subhojit Sen, who runs The Harmony Pot cloud kitchen, this biryani variant is flavourful yet light.