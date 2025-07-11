Painting the ’gram with a Kolkata brush: Picture-perfect spots for your Insta feed

1 6

Kolkata is a city of vintage charm, vibrant colours and aesthetic nooks that are a dream for Instagrammers. From colonial architecture and street art to scenic ghats and quirky cafés, the city offers a variety of backdrops to elevate your feed. Whether you are into heritage vibes or contemporary aesthetics, these picture-perfect spots around Kolkata promise the most picturesque locations for your reels and photoshoots.

Abol Tabol Para

Abol Tabol Para in north Kolkata is a whimsical tribute to Sukumar Ray’s iconic nonsense verse. Located along Nalin Sarkar Street (and its narrow bylane off Aurobindo Sarani), near Hatibagan, this lane was the theme of the Nabin Pally Durga Puja in 2023. Buildings were painted white, outlined in black, and adorned with characters like Ramgorurer Chhana, Hnukumukho Hyangla, Kumro Potash, and Tyansh Goru. It has now turned into an aesthetic spot for photoshoots.

Location: H9WF+C94, Ganendra Mitra Lane, Mohun Bagan Row, Sovabazar, Hati Bagan

Uttorer Adda

Uttorer Adda near Shyambazar’s Deshbandhu Park is a vibrant Instagrammable corner celebrating ‘cha’, books, and nostalgic adda culture. Centred around two iconic tea stalls, Ratan-er dokan and Subir-er dokan, this street features a free pavement library with Bengali titles, children’s artworks, and a wall magazine. Each year, during Saraswati Puja, colourful graffiti transforms the lanes into photogenic backdrops used by influencers and bridal shoots. It’s a fusion of literature, conversations, art, and tea, perfect for capturing candid, cultural moments.

Location: Raja Dinendra Street, Kolkata, near Deshbandhu Park

Graffiti Warehouse

Lake Gardens’ Graffiti Warehouse is Kolkata’s hidden urban art haven. This warehouse bursts with vibrant murals by artists like Zypher, featuring cartoons, hip‑hop motifs, and rap references. Skaters, rappers, cyclists, and Instagrammers flock here, capturing candid cultural moments against colourful backdrops. It’s a photogenic gem perfect for creative shoots and plain fun.

Location: Doctor Deodhar Rahaman Road, Lake Gardens

Satyajit Ray mural

A 3D mural of Satyajit Ray adorns the wall of a Metro Railway building in the Charu Market area, near Rabindra Sarobar Metro station. The mural can be a perfect background for long shots and photos to depict the cinematic essence of the city.

Location: Shyama Prasad Mookerjee Road

Patuli Jheel Park

If you need something more than just walls for photoshoots and reels, then Patuli’s recreation hub is the best place in south Kolkata. Running beside Eastern Metropolitan Bypass, on Raktima Road (Ward no. 11), the park is a stretch that has been transformed, beautified and is maintained by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

Address: Raktima Road, Block H, Block E, Baishnabghata, Patuli