‘Bahar pollution, andar…’: Delhi-NCR earthquake shakes up internet with memes and punchlines

A 4.4-magnitude earthquake struck the Delhi-NCR region on Thursday morning, giving residents an unexpected jolt at breakfast but the internet a field day in punchlines.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the tremor occurred at 9:04 am, with its epicenter located 4 km northeast of Jhajjar in Haryana at a depth of 14 km.

The quake was felt across several parts of the region, including Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and various other nearby places.

People rushed out of their homes as household items wobbled with alarming rhythm. The tremors reached as far as Meerut and Shamli in western Uttar Pradesh, nearly 200 km from the epicenter.

While there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties, the internet was quick to report what mattered most: the duration.

Many users claimed the tremors lasted for 10 to 15 seconds and described it as the "longest quake" they had felt in years.

With #earthquake trending on X, netizens turned fear into farce, bringing much-needed levity to the morning shake-up.

One user declared, “Polished off 3 aloo parathas like a true warrior. Sat on my bed, belly full, questioning my gluttonous act. Suddenly, an earthquake hit. Either Mother Earth disapproved… or my calorie count finally registered on the Richter scale.”

Another summed up the region’s perpetual tectonic surprises with, “Living in Delhi NCR feels like a subscription to surprise dance sessions. Thanks, earthquakes.”

