Gurgaon waterlogged scenes giving you FOMO? Here are the My Kolkata Pothole Awards

Monsoon mayhem is here, and so are the real street stars — Kolkata’s legendary potholes! From tyre-shredding craters to puddles with personality, these potholes have stunned citizens and shocked suspensions. So, we are rolling out the red carpet to honour their unforgettable appearances this monsoon. From north Kolkata’s Dum Dum to south Kolkata’s Behala, we pick the best dips and craters that caught our attention (and lens).

The Most Promising Bump Award

1 10 Photos: Amit Datta and Soumyajit Dey

ADVERTISEMENT

Award goes to: AJC Bose Flyover

Do not underestimate the power of a small bump! This rising star on the AJC Bose Road flyover might look small, but is scoring high on discomfort. Emerging as a blockbuster, it will surely shake up your ride and make you go “Ma!” (flyover).

The Worst Pothole in a Supporting Role

2 10

Award goes to: NSC Bose Road, Garia, near Kavi Nazrul Metro station and Garia bridge

They may not be the main character, but these surround one grand crater like loyal extras in a big-budget flop. This ensemble of holes proves that potholes, like stars, come best in groups. Give it up for this muddy mega-cast!

The Worst Choreography

3 10

Award goes to: Patuli overbridge

Small in size but big in ambition, these potholes are there to test your technique. One wrong move here and your spine contorts. Precision, depth, and rhythm, Patuli’s potholes are truly dancing to their own (brake) beat.

The Debutant Pothole Award

4 10

Award goes to: Behala Chowrasta crossing, towards Sarsuna

From a smooth road to a sudden “What just happened?”, this newcomer made an entrance worthy of a standing ovation, mostly from people standing around with deflated tyres. A breakout performer of the season, this pothole has taken Chowrasta’s traffic drama to a whole new low (literally).

Best Stunt Coordination

5 10

Award goes to: Hiland Park, Off EM Bypass

If your vehicle is a Bollywood hero, this pothole is the perfect villain. Sudden jerks, screeching halts, near misses, all thanks to its impeccable placement. It’s not a pothole, it’s a high-octane action set. Hiland Park’s pride, this one’s got Rohit Shetty-level shock value, minus the budget.

The Best Paparazzi Moment

6 10

Award goes to: Kaikhali, VIP Road

Always photographed, never fixed — Kaikhali, VIP Road is a true superstar. A pothole-ridden stretch next to the ongoing Airport-New Garia metro construction turns every commute into a mini rollercoaster ride no one signed up for.

Worst CGI gone wrong

7 10

Award goes to: Camac Street

In the world of the pothole, this one on Camac Street first promised a polished VFX-heavy sequel, freshly repaired, smooth on the surface. But like bad CGI, the illusion did not last. One shower later, the cracks returned – uglier and muddier. A true example of style over substance.

The Cameo of the Year

8 10

Award goes to: Khudiram Bose Road near Belgachia Metro Station

A surprise entry no one asked for! Just when the road appears smooth near Belgachia metro station, potholes make a dramatic entry — filled with intrigue, rain water and mud — ready to steal the spotlight.

The Lifetime Disfigurement Achievement Award

9 10

Award goes to: Chingrighata, EM Bypass

Chingrighata intersection deserves a standing ovation for being in a perpetual state of disrepair, and make sure it's the longest one. Caved in, crater-ridden yet standing tall and proud, it's the OG villain in every commuter’s journey (think Thanos, one snap and half your suspension disappears).

Pothole Of The Year

10 10

Award goes to: Diamond Harbour Road near Ekbalpore

With character, consistency, and the kind of depth that puts your neighbourhood swimming pool to shame, this pothole has ruled the road, and our nightmares. A cult classic in the making, introducing Kolkata’s very own… “Crater-e-Zamanna.” Take a bow.

RELATED TOPICS Kolkata Streets Potholes