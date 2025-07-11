In pictures: Priyanka Chopra’s summer getaway in Miami with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently enjoyed a summer getaway in Florida with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti. Here's a look at their fun time in Miami.

1 8 Instagram/@priyankachopra

ADVERTISEMENT

Priyanka and Nick relaxed on a restaurant’s deck, sitting on chairs and holding hands as they took in the ocean view.

2 8 Instagram/@priyankachopra

Nick and Priyanka enjoyed playtime with daughter Malti during the trip. The couple tied the knot in December 2018 in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. They welcomed their daughter in January 2022.

3 8 Instagram/@priyankachopra

Malti enjoyed playing with a pen and paper on the flight. “And we’re off,” Priyanka captioned her post on Instagram.

4 8 Instagram/@priyankachopra

The 42-year-old actress posed for a mirror selfie in an all-black outfit during her vacation. Priyanka has been garnering praise for her stellar portrayal of MI6 agent Noel Bisset in Ilya Naishuller’s latest Prime Video spy thriller series Heads of State, which also stars John Cena and Idris Elba.

5 8 Instagram/@priyankachopra

Priyanka and Nick caught up with a close friend during the trip. Nick recently headlined the play The Last Five Years alongside Adrienne Warren. Directed by Whitney White, the play ran for 14 weeks at New York’s Hudson theatre.

6 8 Instagram/@priyankachopra

One of the photos shows Malti bonding with her little playmate.

7 8 Instagram/@priyankachopra

Priyanka enjoyed a yacht ride with Malti on the trip. While Priyanka looked stunning in a white beach dress, Malti twirled in a yellow outfit.

8 8 Instagram/@priyankachopra

Priyanka sported an oversized black shirt during her trip. She flaunted a messy bun and a no-makeup look. Priyanka is set to return as spy agent Nadia Sinh in Amazon, MGM Studios and AGBO’s Citadel Season 2. The actress has also wrapped up shooting for the action film, The Bluff, helmed by Frank Ewen Flowers.