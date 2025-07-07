Pulpy, juicy, but out of reach: Indian mango varieties you may be missing out on in Kolkata

1 11 Pictures taken from Shutterstock

India’s mango map spreads way beyond West Bengal’s prized possessions. The markets in Kolkata — often flooded with local favourites like Himsagar, Langra, and Fazli during summers — remain devoid of a variety of mangoes, some of which you may have never tasted.

My Kolkata takes you on a ride across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra and other Indian states, offering a closer look at mango varieties you may be missing out on.

Suvarnarekha from Odisha

Also known as Sundari or Lal Suvarnarekha, this mango from Odisha (also found in parts of Andhra) has a beautiful golden-yellow skin with a reddish blush. The pulp is juicy, sweet, with a subtle tang, and is fibreless. Its early harvest season and attractive colour makes it a local favourite.

Sindhura mangoes of the south

Sindhura, also called Honey Mango, is widely grown in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. It’s small to medium-sized, with red-blushed skin and intensely sweet, slightly fibrous flesh. Loved for its syrupy flavour and rich aroma, it’s often eaten raw or used in fresh juices. It ripens early and floods southern markets by May. Despite its popularity in the south, it’s not commonly available in eastern India.

Cheruku Rasam from Andhra Pradesh

Cheruku Rasam literally means “sugarcane juice”, and lives up to its name. Grown in Andhra Pradesh, this mango has a high sugar content and a rich aroma, making it a prized seasonal treat. It’s medium-sized, and has thin skin and juicy, fibreless flesh. It’s best eaten ripe.

Rumani from Tamil Nadu

Rumani is a lesser-known mango from Tamil Nadu, primarily cultivated around the Chennai region. It has a pale green-to-yellow skin and a distinctively sharp, sweet-sour taste. Though it’s fibrous, the flavour is unique and refreshing, making it a popular choice for juices and salads. Its short shelf life limits its availability to local markets.

Malgova from Tamil Nadu

Mulgoa, or Malgova, is a premium mango from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Known for its large size, round shape, and thick skin, this mango has a yellow-orange flesh which is rich, sweet, and fibreless. It has a strong, lingering aroma and is considered among the finest South Indian mangoes. Because it ripens late and bruises easily, it’s hard to transport.

Mankurad from Goa and Maharashtra

Goa’s Mankurad is also grown in parts of coastal Maharashtra. It’s medium-sized, golden-yellow, and known for its juicy, fibreless, aromatic pulp. Harvested between April and May, Mankurad is ideal for table consumption. It has a balanced sweet-acidic flavour and thin skin. Goans often claim it rivals the Alphonso in taste.

Fernandina from Goa

Fernandina is a heritage mango of Portuguese origin grown mainly in Goa. It has a deep orange-red skin and an oval shape. The flesh is aromatic, richly sweet, and slightly fibrous. A rare find even in local markets, Fernandina has historical and cultural value in Goa, but is now endangered due to limited cultivation. It’s one of India’s most unique and overlooked mango varieties.

Sammar Bahisht from Uttar Pradesh

Sammar Bahisht, which means “fruit from paradise”, is an old Lucknow variety of mango. It's medium to large, with thin skin and fibreless, almost melting pulp. Known for its fine aroma and texture, this mango was once a Nawab’s favourite. It ripens mid-to-late season and is best enjoyed fresh. Now rare, it’s still cultivated in pockets of Uttar Pradesh, mostly for connoisseurs.

Zardalu from Bihar

Zardalu is a heritage mango from Bhagalpur, Bihar, and is famous for its intense aroma. Medium-sized and golden-yellow when ripe, it has a unique sweet-tangy taste and soft, juicy flesh. Often used for pickles and chutneys, it is also consumed ripe. Zardalu is cherished locally but rarely found in Bengal markets despite its geographic proximity.

Sindoori from Gujarat

Sindoori mango from Gujarat stands out for its bright reddish-orange skin resembling sindoor (vermilion). It is medium-sized with a sweet-tart taste and fibrous flesh. Though not as commercially famous as Kesar or Alphonso, it’s beloved in local households and often used in pickles and juices.