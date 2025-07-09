From the OG telebhajas to a spin on khichuri: 5 chef-approved dishes to try on a rainy day

1 6

What’s better than a rainy day? A rainy day with the perfect dish to satiate your comfort food cravings!

From spicy street-style snacks to homemade classics, top chefs of Kolkata offer a peek into their go-to dishes when it pours. Here’s what they are whipping up.

Aloor chop by Oindrila Bala

MasterChef Oindrila Bala’s comfort food on a rainy day is Kolkata-style aloor chop. “Tea time at our house is practically a ritual, especially on those rainy days. We gather around with steaming cups of chai, and there’s always a need for a snack to complete the scene. And nothing sets the adda mood quite like a plate of hot, crispy Aloo Chop,” said Oindrila.

The chef likes her aloo chop crispy on the outside, spicy on the inside, and paired with some puffed rice (muri). “You’re in for a treat that’s satisfying on any day, not just when it’s raining,” she said. Check out the recipe here.

Soya chop by Madhushree Basu

Pikturenama’s Madhushree Basu picks soya chop as her favourite monsoon dish. Sharing a recipe, she said, “Rain on the window, tea in hand, and something crispy on the plate — that’s what monsoon evenings are made of. Tea (especially cutting chai) and telebhaja are a match made in heaven. And this time, we made a vegetarian chop with soya chunks.”

Caramelised onions, green chillies, mashed potatoes, and soya chunks come together to make a chop that’s “hearty and deeply satisfying”. Get the recipe here.

Spicy Gochujang Chicken Bao by Subhojit Sen

As the rain drops hit the ground, MasterChef Subhojit Sen craves something hot and spicy. And for all the bao lovers, he recommends making his spicy Gochujang Chicken Bao. Explaining why it can be a perfect rainy day snack, he said, “Enveloped in a hot, steamy bao is a spicy chicken that’s just perfect for a rainy day. Moving over the usual fritters, this is meaty and hearty.” It may take some time to prepare, but the end result is highly satisfying. Check out the recipe here.

Murgi Khichuri by Debjani Chatterjee Alam

For home chef and food writer Debjani Chatterjee Alam, Murgi Khichuri is her go-to meal on a rainy day. “This is a simple recipe that I follow whenever I have a few chunks of chicken available at home and I am not in the mood to cook an elaborate meal. A simple Murgir Mangshor Khichuri works best when we crave a non-vegetarian, simple meal,” she said. Get the complete recipe here.

Prawn Koliwada by Piyush Menon

Chef Piyush Menon of Coastal Macha loves a flavourful and spicy Prawn Koliwada when it rains. Explaining the dish, he said, “It is a gift from Punjabi migrants of Maharashtra, very similar to Amritsari Fish fry but with prawns and a Maharashtrian twist. I love to devour it on a rainy day paired with some Tangy Sol Kadi (Kokum-based drink).” Here’s the recipe from the chef himself.

Ingredients

Prawns (large): 20 pieces (approx. 500 gm)

Besan (gram flour): 3 tbsp

Red chilli powder (Kashmiri preferred): 1 tbsp

Ajwain (carom seeds): 1 tsp

Mango powder: 1 tsp

Lemon juice: 1 tbsp

Ginger-garlic paste: 1 ½ tsp

Chaat masala: 1/4 tsp

Salt: as per taste

Method

Clean and devein the prawns. Rinse it under running water. Drain and set aside in a mixing bowl

Add all ingredients, including chickpea flour, red chilli powder, carom seeds, ginger-garlic paste, mango powder, lemon juice, and salt, directly over the prawns

Mix them thoroughly until all the prawns are equally coated

Set aside to marinate for half an hour

Heat oil in a fry pan or wok. Add prawns into the hot oil and deep fry for about 2 to 3 minutes or until done

Drain on some paper towels

Garnish with some chopped coriander leaves, Onion and lemon wedges, and serve warm. You can also sprinkle some chaat masala on top before serving

Tips

You can mix a very tiny amount (1/2 tsp) of dry shrimp paste into the marination to get a stronger umami taste if you like dry shrimp

If you want spicy and deep red coloured prawn koliwada, then you can add a tablespoon of Kashmiri chilli powder along with a red chilli powder to get a spicy kick as well as a deep red colour