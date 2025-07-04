In pictures: Kolkata’s iconic Flurys opens shop in Darjeeling

Darjeeling just got a little sweeter. After Gangtok, the iconic Kolkata tearoom, Flurys, has opened its newest outlet in the Queen of the Hills, blending colonial nostalgia with the majestic charm of the mountains.
Perched on Nehru Road, just a stone's throw away from Darjeeling Mall, the 26-seater outlet will offer the signature delights from buttery chicken patties, zesty lemon tart and more in pink boxes tied with string. And of course, with a cup of Darjeeling tea on the side.
Since 1927, Flurys has stood as a symbol of Kolkata’s old-world elegance. Now, its signature rose-pink interiors and delicate confections have found a new home in the Queen of the Hills. After Glenary’s and Keventer’s, Flurys is set to become the new go-to place for their rum balls, mille-feuille and classic English breakfast.
The interiors of the new outlet resonate with the ambience of Flurys on Kolkata’s Park Street. The walls and décor are bathed in soft blush‑pink tones with vintage-style chairs and plush seating. The elegant chandeliers and warm pendant lamps add a touch of old-world charm.
The pastry counter is the centrepiece, with glass displays holding an array of desserts, cakes, and savouries. "We knew the Queen of Hills was a perfect destination for Flurys, for our guests to come, enjoy a quiet, relaxed moment, while being in the bustling Mall Road. We are already there at Gangtok and Siliguri, hence this was a natural progression," said Rajesh Singh, national head, Flurys. Overall, Flurys Darjeeling exudes timeless elegance: a blend of colonial nostalgia with a modern café vibe. Bookmark it for your next trip to the hills.