Rich history meets modern luxury: Five royal retreats to explore near Kolkata

In Bengal, quick getaways can be much more than crowded hill stations and beaches. A quick escape can be about slowing down in places where time stops in arched corridors and courtyards echo history. There are heritage stays across Bengal where you can immerse yourself in culture and heritage, with the comfort of modern amenities. Here are five such destinations.

Itachuna Rajbari, Hooghly

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Built in 1766 by the Kundu family, this palace belonged to traders who worked with the East India Company and were popularly called Borgis. The Rajbari has been converted into a heritage stay where guests can experience the traditional Bengali zamindar lifestyle.

A 67km drive from Kolkata via Durgapur Expressway (NH19), the property is surrounded by greenery and waterbodies. Pit stops for the drive include Dankuni, dhabas along the way, Baidyabati connector before reaching the rajbari.

You can also join history walks to learn the lore of the land. The price for the vintage villas ranges from Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,500, with food extra.

Rajbari Bawali, South 24 Parganas

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About 40km from Kolkata’s Jinjira Bazaar-Budge Budge road or via Thakurpukur-Bakrahat road, this 300-year-old zamindar mansion was built by the Mondal family and has been carefully restored into a luxury heritage hotel.

Stops can include Thakurpukur Bazar, a bustling local market ideal for snack shopping and Arshinagar Shilpogram.

It once served as a cultural hub where aristocrats hosted music, literature, and Durga Puja celebrations. With candlelight decorations and colonial architecture surrounding the palace, the price ranges from Rs 7,500 to Rs 18,000, depending on the room. Food and beverages are included in the package.

The Denmark Tavern, Serampore

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Originally built in 1786 during the Danish colonial period, this historic building, 25.2km from Kolkata, served as a tavern for European traders visiting Serampore. It has now been restored into a boutique heritage stay reflecting the Indo-European colonial past of the region. Visitors get the mighty Hooghly River and remnants of Dutch colonial architecture, all while staying close to Kolkata. The price for two people is approximately Rs 4,000. Food is not included.

Amadpur Rajbari/Chaudhuri Bari, Burdwan

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This 19th-century zamindar house belonged to the Chaudhuri family of Amadpur, a village famous for its terracotta temples. The estate is 88.1km from Kolkata via NH19 (formerly NH2/Durgapur Expressway), and it reflects classic Bengali aristocratic architecture and is known for its traditional Durga Puja and rural heritage atmosphere.

Pit stops along the way are various dhabas near Shaktigarh known for its langcha, Bandel Church, one of the oldest churches in India and Pandua, a 13th-century minar (almost 125-feet high).

Prices for luxury rooms range from Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000. Food charges apply separately.

Jhargram Raj Palace, Jhargram

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Built in 1931 by the Malla Deb royal family, this Indo-Saracenic palace was once the residence of the kings of Jhargram. Part of the palace is now a heritage hotel surrounded by forests, offering a royal experience close to nature.

An entry fee of Rs 15 is mandatory for visitors to the Raj Palace, with luxury rooms available at around Rs 3,000. It is about 170km from Kolkata, via NH16. Pit stops include Kolaghat for good food and restaurants, and Kharagpur/Medinipur for a quick stop before reaching Jhargram.