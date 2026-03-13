Don’t just reheat… reimagine: Everyday recipes you can make in a microwave oven

With LPG supply concerns in Kolkata affecting households, many are turning to the microwave oven for everyday cooking, and reducing gas consumption.

Besides reheating food, you can make simple dishes like dal, omelette, poha, grilled chicken, bread pizza, and even alu chokha in a microwave with minimal effort. Besides saving LPG, a microwave can cook food faster, more efficiently and conveniently.

Alu chokha

It takes about 10 minutes to make alu makha or chokha in a microwave. Without burning LPG, here’s how you can make this Bihari and Bengali staple.

Ingredients

Potatoes: 2 medium

Onion (finely chopped): 1 small

Green chillies (chopped): 1-2

Mustard oil: 2-3 tbsp

Salt: to taste

Coriander leaves (optional): 2 tbsp

Lemon juice (optional): 1 tsp

Method

Wash and prick the potatoes. Microwave on high for 6-8 minutes until soft

Peel and mash the potatoes in a bowl

Add onion, green chillies, salt, mustard oil and coriander leaves

Mix well and add lemon juice if desired before serving with a plate of steamed rice and dal

Yellow Masoor Dal

While the rice cooker prepares the rice, let the microwave cook the dal. The trick to making a perfect yellow dal in a microwave is to pre-soak it for at least 40 minutes.

Ingredients

Soak masoor dal: ½ cup

Water: 1½ cups

Onion (chopped): 2 tbsp

Green chilli (chopped): 1

Turmeric powder: ¼ tsp

Salt: to taste

Mustard oil or ghee: 1 tsp

Coriander leaves (optional): 1 tbsp

Method

Wash the dal and place it in a microwave-safe bowl with water

Add turmeric and microwave 8-10 minutes, stirring once halfway, until the dal is soft

Add onion, green chilli, salt and mustard oil or ghee

Mix well and microwave for 1 more minute

Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot with rice

Grilled Chicken

Don’t let the LPG crisis get in the way of your protein fix. Make this easy 40-minute grilled chicken.

Ingredients

Chicken (boneless pieces): 250g

Curd (yoghurt): 3 tbsp

Ginger-garlic paste: 1 tsp

Red chilli powder: ½ tsp

Turmeric powder: ¼ tsp

Garam masala: ½ tsp

Lemon juice: 1 tsp

Salt: to taste

Oil: 1 tsp

Method

Mix curd, ginger-garlic paste, spices, lemon juice, salt and oil

Coat the chicken well and marinate for 20-30 minutes

Place the chicken in a microwave-safe dish

Microwave on high for 8-10 minutes, turning once halfway, until cooked

Omelette

There is a misconception that eggs cannot be cooked in the microwave. By the following recipe, you can make a delish omelette within minutes.

Ingredients

Eggs: 2

Onion (chopped): 2 tbsp

Green chilli (chopped): 1

Milk (optional): 1 tbsp

Salt: to taste

Black pepper: ¼ tsp

Oil or butter: ½ tsp

Method

Beat the eggs in a bowl. Add onion, green chilli, milk, salt and pepper

Grease a microwave-safe bowl or mug with oil or butter

Pour the egg mixture into it

Microwave on high for 1-2 minutes until set

Poha

In addition to making coffee and heating water for your morning tea, the microwave can also make you your breakfast.

Ingredients

Poha (flattened rice): 1 cup

Water: 2-3 tbsp

Onion (chopped): 2 tbsp

Green chilli (chopped): 1

Turmeric powder: ¼ tsp

Salt: to taste

Oil: 1 tsp

Peanuts (optional): 2 tbsp

Lemon juice: 1 tsp

Coriander leaves (optional): 1 tbsp

Method

Rinse poha lightly and keep aside for 2-3 minutes to soften

In a microwave-safe bowl, mix poha, onion, green chilli, turmeric, salt, oil and peanuts

Sprinkle water and mix well

Microwave on high for 2-3 minutes

Add lemon juice and coriander leaves, mix and serve

Bread pizza

For those sudden hunger pangs, try this bread pizza. You will have your evening snack sorted in three minutes.

Ingredients

Bread slices: 2

Pizza sauce or tomato ketchup: 2 tbsp

Onion (chopped): 2 tbsp

Capsicum (chopped): 2 tbsp

Mozzarella or processed cheese (grated): ¼ cup

Chilli flakes (optional): ¼ tsp

Oregano (optional): ¼ tsp

Method