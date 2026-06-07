American Center celebrates 250 years of US independence with a bike rally in Kolkata
American Center celebrates 250 years of US independence with a bike rally in Kolkata
From a massive bike rally to a wreath-laying ceremony, the US consulate commemorates June 7 as a day of solidarity and freedom
Mohul Bhattacharya
Published 07.06.26, 12:17 PM
The American Center, Kolkata, celebrated 250 years of American Independence in the early hours of June 7. The celebration started with a bike rally, ‘Joy – Freedom Ride: A U.S.-India Security Partnership’, that traversed Chittaranjan Avenue, Victoria Memorial, Babu Ghat and Lal Bazar Police Headquarters.
US Consul General Kathy Giles-Diaz greets Kolkata Police women riders before the rally
Photos by Soumyajit Dey
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State minister Dilip Ghosh checks out a Harley-Davidson before the rally
Kolkata Police lead the bike rally from The American Center
Several superbikes were also part of the rally
The bike rally completed the route and returned to The American Centre, on Chittaranjan Avenue
US Consul General Kathy Giles-Diaz addressed the audience
Matthew Godwin, regional security officer for the US consulate in Kolkata, observes a minute of silence for the fallen soldiers
The dignitaries at the ceremony showed their respects with wreath-laying for fallen police personnel