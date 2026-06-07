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American Center celebrates 250 years of US independence with a bike rally in Kolkata

From a massive bike rally to a wreath-laying ceremony, the US consulate commemorates June 7 as a day of solidarity and freedom

Mohul Bhattacharya Published 07.06.26, 12:17 PM

The American Center, Kolkata, celebrated 250 years of American Independence in the early hours of June 7. The celebration started with a bike rally, ‘Joy – Freedom Ride: A U.S.-India Security Partnership’, that traversed Chittaranjan Avenue, Victoria Memorial, Babu Ghat and Lal Bazar Police Headquarters. 

US Consul General Kathy Giles-Diaz greets Kolkata Police women riders before the rally
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US Consul General Kathy Giles-Diaz greets Kolkata Police women riders before the rally

Photos by Soumyajit Dey
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State minister Dilip Ghosh checks out a Harley-Davidson before the rally
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State minister Dilip Ghosh checks out a Harley-Davidson before the rally

Kolkata Police lead the bike rally from The American Center
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Kolkata Police lead the bike rally from The American Center

Several superbikes were also part of the rally
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Several superbikes were also part of the rally

The bike rally completed the route and returned to The American Centre, on Chittaranjan Avenue
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The bike rally completed the route and returned to The American Centre, on Chittaranjan Avenue

US Consul General Kathy Giles-Diaz addressed the audience
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US Consul General Kathy Giles-Diaz addressed the audience

Matthew Godwin, regional security officer for the US consulate in Kolkata, observes a minute of silence for the fallen soldiers
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Matthew Godwin, regional security officer for the US consulate in Kolkata, observes a minute of silence for the fallen soldiers

The dignitaries at the ceremony showed their respects with wreath-laying for fallen police personnel
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The dignitaries at the ceremony showed their respects with wreath-laying for fallen police personnel

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Bike Rallies US Consulate Kolkata American Center
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