In pictures: South City Mall sends shoppers back to the Jurassic era with Dino World experience

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South City Mall is sending Kolkatans back to the prehistoric era this summer through Dino World, an immersive dinosaur-themed attraction designed for families, children and young adults. The experience opened on May 20 and will continue through the summer season at the mall.

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Dino World features towering life-sized dinosaurs, themed walkthrough zones, interactive games, workshops and hands-on activities.

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The organisers have positioned Dino World as an indoor summer destination for families looking for engaging activities during the vacation period.

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Along with themed installations and photo spots, the attraction also includes specially curated sessions and workshops for children focused on creativity, exploration and learning.

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Speaking about the launch, Amit Kumar, executive director of South City Mall, said, “Visitors today are increasingly looking for experiences that go beyond shopping and entertainment. He added that Dino World has been designed as a first-of-its-kind attraction in Kolkata that blends imagination, discovery and family engagement.

RELATED TOPICS Kolkata Events Dinosaurs