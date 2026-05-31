In pictures: Kolkatans rally against smoking and tobacco use on World No Tobacco Day

World No Tobacco Day is observed annually on May 31. Led by the World Health Organization, the global campaign aims to raise awareness about the health risks of tobacco and to advocate effective policies to reduce consumption.

On this occasion, the 'Jago India Jago' fitness campaign took to the streets of Kolkata. A rally was held from Esplanade to Victoria Memorial with signs and posters with no-smoking messages.

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Volunteers with giant cigarettes and skeleton costumes spread awareness

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“Smoking is a major contributor to high blood pressure and early cardiovascular disease among young adults,” said Anjan Siotia, director, cardiology, CK Birla Hospitals.

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Many individuals in their 20s and 30s believe occasional smoking is relatively harmless, especially when compared to traditional long-term tobacco use, which doctors vehemently oppose.

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“Younger individuals need to understand that high blood pressure is no longer an age-related condition,” said fitness coach Soumen Das, walking in the rally.

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The ‘skeletons’ walked warned people of the consequences of smoking.

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Demonstrators passing Esplanade

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