In pictures: East Bengal fans celebrate ISL 2026 win, bathe Kolkata in red and yellow

East Bengal created history by winning their first top-tier title in 22 years after a dramatic 2-1 comeback win over Inter Kashi in the final of the Indian Super League 2026 in Kolkata on Thursday.

Initially behind by a goal, Oscar Bruzon’s East Bengal side had a powerful comeback with ISL 2026 Golden Boot winner Youssef Ezzejjari and Mohammed Rashid in the second period, clinching the title. Fans in Kolkata celebrated the much awaited victory of the team in the streets on May 31.

1 6 All pictures: Soumyajit Dey

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The rally started from Netajinagar with fans pouring in from neighbouring areas

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The streets were full of red and yellow abir and jerseys, with fans dancing for their team’s victory

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Along with colours, the team anthem by Arijit Singh was sung aloud, with dancing and cheer on the streets

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The victory parade covered Chasipara, Pallyshree, Ranikuthi and 4SC club

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Fans of all ages gathered together to celebrate the team’s win

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The red-and-gold brigade had scored the equaliser five minutes into the second half after a defence-splitting pass by Anwar Ali made its way to Ezzejjari, who weaved past the onrushing Inter Kashi defenders before slotting into an empty net

RELATED TOPICS East Bengal Football