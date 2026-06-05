Rahul Gandhi shares photos from Andaman and Nicobar Islands visit, highlights marine beauty and tourism scope

1 14 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi does snorkeling during a visit to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (Pictures - @INCIndia/X)

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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has alleged that the Great Nicobar Island project is a "lie" disguised as a defence initiative. Releasing a video from his recent visit to the islands on World Environment Day, Rahul claimed the project is actually designed to benefit a single businessman at the cost of India's most pristine ecosystem.

2 14 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his visit to Andaman and Nicobar islands.

The Leader of the Opposition argued that the project will destroy over 1.5 crore trees and erase ancient coral reefs so an individual can "build hotels and casinos on India's most irreplaceable ecological land."

3 14 Rahul Gandhi during a visit to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

While the government asserts the development is essential for defence and a transhipment port, Rahul dismissed these reasons. He stated that the military argument is a front, claiming, "these criminals are hiding behind the Navy, behind the forces, to steal Indian land."

4 14 Rahul Gandhi interacts with a man during a visit to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

In the video titled "This is what Modi doesn't want you to see", Rahul is seen diving deep into the waters, speaking with settlers, tribal representatives and talking about his experience from the visit.

5 14 Rahul Gandhi does scuba diving during a visit to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Rahul emphasised the need for ecologically balanced development in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, stating that the archipelago has the potential to become a premier global sustainable tourism destination.

6 14 Rahul Gandhi in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Sharing visuals from his recent visit to the islands on social media, the Leader of the Opposition highlighted the region's marine biodiversity and natural environment, showcasing activities such as snorkelling, scuba diving, and boating in the territory.

7 14 Rahul Gandhi in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Rahul clarified that his party would fully back national security needs, stating, "Expand INS Baaz -we will back the government fully."

However, he stressed that the naval base could be expanded without destroying the rainforest.

8 14 Rahul Gandhi interacts with people during a visit to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

9 14 Rahul Gandhi in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Furthermore, he raised serious alarms about the local population, alleging that the Forest Rights Act was bypassed, and that "Nicobarese and Shompen tribal communities were manipulated into signing away land that is rightfully theirs."

10 14 Rahul Gandhi interacts with people during a visit to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

11 14 Rahul Gandhi interacts with people during a visit to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

12 14 Rahul Gandhi interacts with people during a visit to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Rahul noted that while the islands possess immense potential to boost India's travel economy, future growth must prioritise conservation.

He advocated for a model of responsible tourism that actively protects local ecosystems, including the region's coral reefs and marine life.

13 14 Rahul Gandhi rides a scooty during a visit to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Urging young Indians to sign an online petition to show the government that "we choose green over greed," Rahul called for ecologically balanced, sustainable development to protect what he described as India's most precious natural heritage.

14 14 Image posted by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi taken during his visit to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.