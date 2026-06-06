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photo-article-logo Saturday, 06 June 2026

In pictures: Thousands of CJP supporters join Abhijeet Dipke, Sonam Wangchuk to demand education minister's resignation

'My friends, this is a long struggle; It has been a month since we started demanding Pradhan's resignation on social media, but these individuals are so shameless that instead of taking action, they have been focused on other distractions, like hacking our accounts and getting our posts deleted; You may be able to delete our posts, but you cannot erase us from this space,' Dipke stated during his address to the crowd, which energetically supported his words

PTI Published 06.06.26, 04:54 PM
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, in blue, its spokesperson Saurav Das, and Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk during a protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination-related lapses, at the Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 6, 2026.
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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, in blue, its spokesperson Saurav Das, and Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk during a protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination-related lapses, at the Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 6, 2026.

PTI
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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke during a protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination-related lapses, at the Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 6, 2026.
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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke during a protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination-related lapses, at the Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 6, 2026.

PTI
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke shows a book of BR Ambedkar after his arrival at the airport, ahead of the protest at the Jantar Mantar to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination-related lapses, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 6, 2026.
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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke shows a book of BR Ambedkar after his arrival at the airport, ahead of the protest at the Jantar Mantar to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination-related lapses, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 6, 2026.

PTI
A Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporter wears a cockroach-themed mask during a protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination-related lapses, at the Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 6, 2026.
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A Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporter wears a cockroach-themed mask during a protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination-related lapses, at the Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 6, 2026.

PTI
A Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) supporter holds a placard during a protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination-related lapses, at the Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 6, 2026.
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A Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) supporter holds a placard during a protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination-related lapses, at the Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 6, 2026.

PTI
: A supporter during a protest by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination-related lapses, at the Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 6, 2026.
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: A supporter during a protest by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination-related lapses, at the Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 6, 2026.

PTI
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, centre in white, addresses the gathering as its spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka, back centre, looks on during a protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination-related lapses, at the Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 6, 2026.
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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, centre in white, addresses the gathering as its spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka, back centre, looks on during a protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination-related lapses, at the Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 6, 2026.

PTI

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