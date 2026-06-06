In pictures: Thousands of CJP supporters join Abhijeet Dipke, Sonam Wangchuk to demand education minister's resignation

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, in blue, its spokesperson Saurav Das, and Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk during a protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination-related lapses, at the Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 6, 2026.PTI
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke during a protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination-related lapses, at the Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 6, 2026.PTI
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke shows a book of BR Ambedkar after his arrival at the airport, ahead of the protest at the Jantar Mantar to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination-related lapses, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 6, 2026.PTI
A Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporter wears a cockroach-themed mask during a protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination-related lapses, at the Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 6, 2026.PTI
A Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) supporter holds a placard during a protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination-related lapses, at the Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 6, 2026.PTI
: A supporter during a protest by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination-related lapses, at the Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 6, 2026.PTI
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, centre in white, addresses the gathering as its spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka, back centre, looks on during a protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination-related lapses, at the Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 6, 2026.PTI