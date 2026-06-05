‘Into the sun’: BTS members bask in sunshine and nostalgia in new photoshoot ahead of debut anniversary

Ahead of their 13th debut anniversary, globally renowned K-pop boy band BTS took part in an exclusive ‘Family’-themed photoshoot, spending a fun-filled day together under the sun. Filled with laughter and warm memories, the shoot saw the members rekindle old times and celebrate their bond. Here’s a look.

1 7 All pictures: Instagram/ @btsbighitofficial

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Band members — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook looked dashing in monochromatic ensembles, predominantly in shades of white and blue.

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Their outfits perfectly complemented the soft, diffused lighting, which cast subtle shadows across the traditional architectural backdrop, enhancing the shoot’s warm and understated aesthetic.

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The South Korean artists were all smiles as they posed for photographs, embracing the slowly unfolding backdrop of a secluded garden.

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In April, BTS embarked on the Arirang world tour, which marked the group’s highly anticipated return to global stadiums following their mandatory military service.

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To celebrate their debut anniversary on June 13, their agency BigHit Music announced a special concert set to be held at Busan’s Asiad Main Stadium, where the singers will perform their classic chartbusters, including latest releases from the Arirang album. This will mark their first Festa celebrating together after a four-year hiatus.

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Much to the delight of their global fans, the concert will also be broadcast live in cinema halls worldwide, giving audiences a chance to witness the unmatched magic and stage presence of their favourite group on the big screen.

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The band members are also set to perform at the first-ever halftime show at the Fifa World Cup Final.