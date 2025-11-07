India has an incredible energy. The audiences are deeply connected to music: DJ Stephan Bodzin

Veteran German DJ Stephan Bodzin brought his signature energy and beats to Mumbai on November 1 at the Don Julio Non Alcoholic Carbonated Beverages Day of the Dead celebrations. Known for his fabulous live sets and pulsating soundscapes, Bozin turned the night at Mukesh Mills in Mumbai into a transcendental experience, as the crowd soaked in a fusion of rhythm and culture. Post his gig, t2 caught up with Stephan for a quick chat.

Don Julio brought Day of The Dead to India with a larger-than-life party, activations, ofrendas and an immersive Mexican experience. What made you say yes to this collaboration?

ADVERTISEMENT

Honestly, it was the spirit behind it. Don Julio is a brand of Mexico, truly authentic, rooted in tradition, and synonymous with craftsmanship and culture. So when I heard they were bringing Día de los Muertos to India, I knew it wouldn’t be just another event. Don Julio’s Day of the Dead is a celebration that carries meaning, memory, and art at its core. The way they’ve reimagined such a deeply rooted Mexican tradition for India, while staying true to its soul, is powerful. For me, it was more than a gig; it was a cultural exchange. I’ve always believed music connects worlds, and this felt like the perfect space to do that, to bridge two cultures through rhythm, emotion, and energy.

Tell us about the set you played — was it inspired by Mexican culture?

My set was very much inspired by the spirit of Día de los Muertos. It was a celebration of life and remembrance, filled with emotion, rhythm, and soul. There is a certain warmth and colour in Mexican culture that translates beautifully through sound, and I wanted to bring that feeling to the dance floor. It was not just a set; it was a journey that honours memory while celebrating life in full.

How do you think Don Julio is contributing to nightlife with such events?

Don Julio is bringing something truly distinctive to nightlife by grounding it in authenticity and culture. The brand doesn’t just host events; it creates moments that feel alive with meaning. With Día de los Muertos, they’ve introduced India to an experience that is authentically Mexican yet universally resonant, vibrant, soulful, and full of life. It’s a celebration that reminds people that nightlife can be more than sound and lights; it can be about connection, storytelling, and spirit. Don Julio brings that craftsmanship and cultural depth to every detail, setting a new standard for how the night can feel.

The Day of the Dead celebrates life through the memory of those who’ve passed. How do you think music helps us connect with that idea?

Music has a unique way of holding emotion, memory and energy all at once. It can make us feel connected to the past while celebrating the present. In moments of remembrance, music gives space for reflection, but it also lifts us, reminds us of love and keeps spirits alive through feeling and rhythm. It is a beautiful way to honour what was and fully embrace what is.

Last year you performed in Calcutta in December, followed by two gigs in Goa. How has your experience of playing in India been so far, especially Calcutta?

India has an incredible energy. The audiences are open-hearted, passionate and deeply connected to music. Calcutta was special because it had this raw, emotional pulse. Every show here feels personal, almost spiritual. You can sense that people do not just attend to listen, they attend to feel. That is rare and very beautiful.

Did you get a chance to explore either of the Indian cities during your tour?

We have been lucky to visit quite a few cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Goa and Calcutta, but the schedule is always tight, so there is rarely much time to explore. Whenever we do get a moment, we try to dive into the culture a little, walk around, taste local food and feel the atmosphere. Even those small glimpses of India in between shows are inspiring, because every city has its own character and energy.

You combine physical warmth and digital intensity when you perform. How much preparation goes into the live shows, and how much of it is improvised?

A lot of preparation goes into building the sounds, the structures and the flow. That foundation is essential. But once I am on stage, a big part of it is improvised. I like to leave space to react to the room, the crowd, the energy. The balance of preparation and spontaneity is what keeps the show alive, warm and human every night.

Does playing during the day versus night change your approach to live sets — especially for something as symbolic as this?

Yes, absolutely. Day and night have very different energies, and I love leaning into that. During the day there is a brightness and openness, you can build slowly, let things breathe, create warmth and uplift. At night everything becomes more mysterious and intense. For something symbolic like this, I tune into that atmosphere and shape the journey around it, so the music feels naturally connected to the moment.

Your sound often feels emotional and cinematic. Do you ever draw from themes like life, death or rebirth when creating music?

Always. My music is rooted in emotion, in the cycles of creation and decay, love and loss, light and shadow. Those are the real stories of life. Electronic music, when it is honest, does not need words to touch those themes. It can speak to memory, presence and meaning through pure feeling.

If you could dedicate one of your tracks to a lost legend from the world of electronic music, who would it be?

There are many legends who shaped the path for all of us. If I were to dedicate a piece, it would be Earth. That track would be my tribute to every artiste who inspired, challenged and elevated electronic music through passion and vision. A way of honouring all the pioneers and dreamers who made this journey possible.

Lastly, if you could collaborate with any artiste, living or dead, who would you choose to create a Day of the Dead-inspired track with?

For a theme like Day of the Dead, I would love to work with someone who understands emotion, tradition and atmosphere on a deep level. Someone who can blend spiritual energy with raw sound and let music speak about memory, life and transformation. In the end, the ideal collaboration would be with an artiste who feels music not just as rhythm, but as a bridge between worlds.