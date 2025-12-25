Jebu, the cat lands in Dhaka with Tarique Rahman, steals spotlight

Jebu, the pet cat of Bangladesh Nationalist Party leader Tarique Rahman’s family, arrived in Dhaka from London on Thursday along with Tarique Rahman, his wife Zubaida Rahman and their daughter Zaima Rahman, drawing widespread attention on social media.

1 6 Jebu, a fluffy Siberian cat. (Facebook/Jebu-The Cat)

The BNP’s verified Facebook page announced Jebu’s return shortly after noon, sharing a photograph with the caption, “Jebu has returned to the country.”

The post came soon after the Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight carrying Tarique Rahman and his family landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

2 6 Facebook/Jebu-The Cat

Jebu, a fluffy Siberian cat adopted by Tarique Rahman’s daughter Zaima Rahman, has attracted significant attention online in recent months.

The cat first captured public interest after a photograph showing Jebu staring intently at Tarique Rahman’s cellphone went viral.

Several more photos and videos followed, turning the pet into an online favourite, particularly among younger Bangladeshis and cat lovers. Social media stickers featuring Jebu have also begun circulating.

3 6 Tarique Rahman with his cat 'Jebu'. (Facebook/tariquerahman.bdbnp)

Earlier in April, Tarique Rahman shared pictures with Jebu on social media, which further amplified the cat’s popularity.

Speaking to BBC Bangla about the attention, he said, “The cat is my daughter's cat. Now, of course, it has become everyone's. We all adore it.”

Hours ahead of Tarique Rahman’s return to Dhaka, Jebu formally entered the social media spotlight with the launch of its own Facebook page.

4 6 Facebook/Jebu-The Cat

The page, described as light-hearted and satirical, was confirmed as official by Saimum Parvez, special assistant to the BNP chairperson’s foreign affairs committee and head of the party’s content generation team.

5 6 Tarique Rahman with daughter Zaima Rahman and wife Zubaida Rahman, and their cat Jebu. (Facebook/Jebu-The Cat)

Tarique Rahman has previously spoken about the cat’s place in the family during their years abroad.

Tarique Rahman returned to Bangladesh after more than 17 years in exile. The Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight BG 202, which flew from London via Sylhet, landed in Dhaka at around 11:39 am.

To mark his return, the BNP organised a mass reception at the 300-foot area of Purbachal, where a large number of party leaders and workers gathered.

From the airport, Tarique Rahman was scheduled to go directly to the reception venue.

6 6 Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman addresses his supporters after his return from London, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, December 25, 2025. (Reuters)

Following the public reception, Tarique Rahman is set to visit his mother, BNP chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia, who is undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital.

