‘Worse than animals’: Pilibhit families claim 12 workers stranded in Kyrgyzstan, administration sends report to UP govt

The Pilibhit district administration has sent a detailed report to the Uttar Pradesh Home Department on the case of 12 labourers who are reportedly stranded and facing harassment in Kyrgyzstan.

Officials said the move follows repeated pleas from families and a formal request from the state government for factual details.

District Magistrate Gyanendra Singh said the report was compiled after the Home Department sought clarity on the situation and asked the Superintendent of Police to conduct an inquiry.

“Information about all 12 persons stranded in Kyrgyzstan has been compiled and sent to the government so that the due process can be initiated for their safe return,” the DM told PTI on Friday.

For weeks, families of the stranded men have been flagging allegations of torture abroad, claiming that agents are demanding up to Rs 2 lakh to bring the workers back. The men have also been sending video messages home, asking for urgent intervention.

Relatives said they have been approaching police and administrative officials repeatedly. Earlier this week, several family members met DM Singh and SP Abhishek Yadav to describe the situation the men are in.

The workers, Ravi Kumar, Ajay, Chandrapal, Santram, Rohit, Ramesh, Harswaroop, Shyamcharan, Sanjeev, Prempal, Ramasare and Harishankar, left for Kyrgyzstan nearly three months ago.

According to the families, a local recruitment agency sent them on 59-day visas after taking about Rs 2.5 lakh from each worker. They claim the contracts given were “misleading”.

Since then, the families allege, the men have been forced to work in different cities, denied proper food and prevented from returning. The men, they say, are being beaten and treated “worse than animals”.

Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav said the case has been assigned to CO City Deepak Chaturvedi for investigation.

He confirmed that families have filed written complaints alleging that a local firm operating from a city colony, along with its representatives, arranged the overseas travel under false promises.

Officials said all 12 workers want to return to India immediately.