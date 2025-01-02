Wonder what is questionable over meeting Lalu Prasad: Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Thursday frowned upon questions being raised, in a section of the media, over his meeting with RJD president Lalu Prasad, hours before his swearing in.

Khan expressed anguish while interacting with journalists here, after he was administered the oath of office by Patna High Court Chief Justice K Vinod Chandran.

He was asked about his visit, Wednesday evening, to the residence of Prasad, shortly after the RJD president's son Tejashwi Yadav, who, incidentally, was also present at the swearing in ceremony, had called on him at the Raj Bhavan.

"You tell me one thing. If you visit a place and you have old acquaintances, would you not like to meet them? Likewise, would I not like to spend some time with those whom I have known since 1975, once I am in their city? I wonder what is questionable in this matter,” Khan said.

Urging the media "not to view all things through the prism of politics", Khan said he looked forward to a great tenure in Bihar, where he has come as a "sevak" (servant).

"Bihar is unparalleled in terms of its glorious history. It also has tremendous potential, if we think in terms of the future,” he said.

