MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 02 January 2025

Wonder what is questionable over meeting Lalu Prasad: Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan

Urging the media 'not to view all things through the prism of politics', Khan said he looked forward to a great tenure in Bihar, where he has come as a 'sevak'

PTI Published 02.01.25, 01:39 PM
Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan takes the oath of office, being administered by Patna High Court Chief Justice K Vinod Chandran, at Raj Bhawan in Patna, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025.

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan takes the oath of office, being administered by Patna High Court Chief Justice K Vinod Chandran, at Raj Bhawan in Patna, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. PTI

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Thursday frowned upon questions being raised, in a section of the media, over his meeting with RJD president Lalu Prasad, hours before his swearing in.

Khan expressed anguish while interacting with journalists here, after he was administered the oath of office by Patna High Court Chief Justice K Vinod Chandran.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was asked about his visit, Wednesday evening, to the residence of Prasad, shortly after the RJD president's son Tejashwi Yadav, who, incidentally, was also present at the swearing in ceremony, had called on him at the Raj Bhavan.

Also Read

"You tell me one thing. If you visit a place and you have old acquaintances, would you not like to meet them? Likewise, would I not like to spend some time with those whom I have known since 1975, once I am in their city? I wonder what is questionable in this matter,” Khan said.

Urging the media "not to view all things through the prism of politics", Khan said he looked forward to a great tenure in Bihar, where he has come as a "sevak" (servant).

"Bihar is unparalleled in terms of its glorious history. It also has tremendous potential, if we think in terms of the future,” he said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Lalu Prasad Arif Mohammed Khan
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

New Orleans driver served in US Army, fireworks, fuel cans found in Las Vegas Tesla truck

US President Joe Biden says investigators probing if the two attacks on New Year’s Day that killed a total of 16 people are related
Vinod Kambli and Kapil Dev
Quote left Quote right

When you (Vinod Kambli) are better and come out, I will come to meet you. Look after yourself

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT