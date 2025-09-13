Vijay declares politics ‘not for making money’, targets BJP over ‘vote theft’ and One Nation, One Election

Actor-politician Vijay on Saturday night said that he entered politics only with the intention of serving the people and not for earning wealth.

He also said that his aim was to ensure a Tamil Nadu free from hunger and corruption and to provide governance with conscience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the huge crowd at the campaign rally here, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief said, "What's the big deal about money? I have seen enough of it. Should I come into politics to make money? No need. I have no other intention other than to serve you".

Vijay, who arrived near the old bus stand here to address his second public campaign for the day, as his party cadres swarmed his campaign vehicle throughout his road trip from Tiruchirappali, apologised for his delayed arrival.

"Vanakkam. Sorry, I'm late. There was a problem due to the mike at the Tiruchirappalli meeting. There's nothing bigger than the love and affection you are showering on me," he said, standing atop the campaign vehicle.

During his nearly fifteen-minute speech from 8.44 pm, the TVK leader said his political adversaries have started uttering many things after seeing the people's overwhelming support for him. But, he chose to ignore the criticism and proceed with his work, Vijay added.

Targetting the BJP-led government at the centre, he said the instance of 65 lakh voters missing from the electoral roll in Bihar was nothing short of "theft of votes." The Centre's agenda was to dismiss all state governments and hold simultaneous polls for the nation.

"The One Nation, One Election idea amounts to a murder of democracy. And the delimitation exercise is only meant to destroy the opposition parties and weaken the southern states so that the northern states had more constituencies," he alleged.

Like the Centre, the DMK government too was "deceiving" the people with promises that were not fulfilled, the actor claimed.

"My dear CM sir, you are providing reels. Will you answer the questions? No you won't," he said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.