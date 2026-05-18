Vacations cut short: NEET re-test revives Kota’s coaching ecosystem; students head back to hostels

Just days after leaving Kota with the relief of having finished one of India’s toughest medical entrance exams, Anamika Verma found herself unpacking her belongings again in the same hostel room she had hoped never to return to.

"I went back to Lucknow after the NEET exam, but returned to Kota because studies don't happen at home... the environment is missing,” she said on Monday, as she settled into her room, arranging her books and a study table.

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Like Anamika, several medical aspirants are slowly making their way back to Kota, the country's coaching capital, after the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced a re-examination for NEET-UG on June 21 following the cancellation of the May 3 paper.

The return of aspirants to Kota has revived the city's unique student ecosystem- discipline, structured hostel environment, shared anxiety and relentless preparation.

"The momentum is alive in Kota. The test series has also started, so I came back. Many friends in my circle are returning too,” Anamika said.

Also Read NEET retest on June 21 throws other competitive exam plans off track, say students

For many students, the cancellation of the exam did not just disrupt academic plans; it abruptly interrupted a rare moment of relief after years of preparation. And now, they are once again slipping back into routines they had mentally exited weeks ago.

“After giving the NEET paper, we had chilled out and even made travel plans,” said Anshika Gureya from Madhya Pradesh. “But as soon as we learned the paper was cancelled, the mood turned off.” Her family had planned a vacation after the exam, something postponed repeatedly during the months of preparation. The trip was cancelled.

“Since Kota is nearby, I have returned to prepare here. I will study from the hostel because that level of focus is not possible at home,” she said.

This sentiment is emerging as the biggest reason behind the partial migration back to Kota.

Students say it is not necessarily the coaching classes pulling them back, but the psychological structure of the city itself- the competitive atmosphere, fixed schedules, late-night discussions, silent libraries and the constant reminder that everyone around them is preparing for the same goal.

Students from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat are among those returning to Kota in noticeable numbers, while aspirants from farther states are continuing preparation from home through online platforms.

For Diksha Pandey from Ranchi, returning for barely a month did not seem practical.

“The target was to appear for the exam, so the routine was set accordingly. We had mentally relaxed after the exam. Then came the news of cancellation,” she said. “Going back to Kota for just a month is not practical. So, I am preparing from Jharkhand online. It is challenging because the environment at home is not the same.” She admitted that restarting preparation after mentally winding down has been emotionally exhausting for many students.

“Everyone was mentally prepared for the exam, and then to relax. After a gap of several days, hearing about the re-exam is stressful. We had been preparing non-stop before the exam; getting back to that intense routine is tough,” she said.

Diksha also pointed out uncertainty about the paper's difficulty levels.

“The 2025 paper was tough, and 2026 seemed a bit easier, but now it feels like the re-exam will be tough again. That is also a cause of stress,” she added.

Hostel owners in Kota say the city is witnessing a gradual increase in enquiries and student returns, particularly from neighbouring states.

A senior member of a hostel association said around 1.2 lakh students prepare in Kota annually, with nearly half focused on NEET.

“Many who had left after the exam and are from neighbouring states are returning. Those from distant states are mostly studying from home,” he said.

ALLEN Career Institute has announced free academic support for all students appearing for the reexamination, including online score booster classes, NEET-pattern tests and expert analysis sessions.

"Under this initiative, score booster classes are being conducted online from 9 am to 12 pm daily. NEET-pattern tests are held from 2 pm to 5 pm, followed by a detailed analysis by experts. This is the daily routine,” said Vinod Kumawat, President of ALLEN Career Institute, Kota.

He said students from nearby states and Rajasthan, especially those whose exam centres are in and around Kota, have already begun arriving.

"The biggest advantage of coming here is access to doubt-clearing sessions and counselling with faculty members. There is no regular classroom activity, but the hostel environment gives them a different atmosphere from home," Kumawat said.

"This environment is the main reason why students from nearby areas are returning to hostels for studies." Kumawat added that students already enrolled for the next NEET cycle have stayed back in Kota, while aspirants from far-off states are depending on online support.

"We started free online classes for every NEET aspirant. Because time is short, this was the best option. If we had two or more months, we could have designed a full course, but in this limited time, daily structured support is most effective," he said.

Teachers say the coaching ecosystem has become far more adaptable than before, with the help of online classes.

"Online systems have evolved significantly and are providing strong support," said Manoj Sharma, a mathematics faculty member at another coaching institute in Kota.

"But since it is only a matter of a month, most students are preparing from home rather than travelling back," he added.

In hostel rooms, once temporarily abandoned after the exam, study lamps are glowing again, and conversations have shifted back from holiday plans to mock tests and cut-offs.

“We had made travel plans and bookings for May-June, which had to be cancelled,” said Anshika Verma, another student from Uttar Pradesh who has returned to Kota.

For students like Anshika, the city has once again become a place where ambition, pressure, disappointment and hope coexist in hostel rooms and study halls.