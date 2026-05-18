Bengal cabinet approves Rs 3,000 'Annapurna' scheme for women, scraps religion-based assistance

The West Bengal cabinet on Monday approved a series of major welfare and administrative decisions, including the launch of the 'Annapurna' scheme of Rs 3,000 monthly assistance to women from June 1, free bus travel for women in state-run buses, and the constitution of the 7th state pay commission for its employees, and staffers in allied statutory civic bodies, education boards and those working in state-run education institutions, state minister Agnimitra Paul said.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Agnimitra Paul said women who applied for citizenship under the CAA and approached tribunals for inclusion in voter rolls, will also receive 'Annapurna' scheme benefits.

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"The cabinet gave a nod to the 'Annapurna' scheme of Rs 3,000 monthly assistance to women from June 1. It also approved a proposal to allow free travel for women in government-run buses from June 1," the minister said.

"The Bengal cabinet decided to discontinue government assistance to groups based on religious categorisation from June. The government also scraped the existing state OBC (Other Backward Classes)list as per the Calcutta High Court judgment and will set up an inquiry panel to decide quota eligibility," Paul added.