Indian student dies in US highway crash near Chicago, six others injured

A 25-year-old Indian student from Telangana was killed and six others were injured in a road accident near Chicago in the United States late Saturday night, officials said.

The accident occurred around 11:15 pm on Interstate 65 near Crown Point in Lake County, Indiana, when a red minivan carrying seven adults was travelling at a very slow speed behind another vehicle experiencing mechanical issues, according to Indiana State Police.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased was identified as Navya Gadusu, a resident of Chicago originally from Telangana’s Nalgonda district. She was pronounced dead at 12:16 am on Sunday by the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

Authorities said Gadusu died due to blunt force traumatic injuries sustained in the crash.

According to investigators, another car travelling behind the minivan failed to realise how slowly it was moving and attempted to swerve left to avoid a collision. However, the vehicle struck the left side of the minivan, forcing it off the roadway and into a ditch. Police said the vehicle with mechanical issues was not involved in the crash.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the minivan had only two front seats, while the remaining five passengers were seated on boxes of mangoes without seat belts.

Several occupants sustained serious injuries in the collision. Four injured passengers were initially taken to nearby hospitals before being shifted to medical facilities in the Chicago area for further treatment.

The Indian Consulate General in Chicago expressed condolences over Gadusu’s death and said it was coordinating assistance for the victims and their families.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing away of Indian student Navya Gadusu in a road accident near Chicago. Our heartfelt condolences to her family and friends during this difficult time,” the Consulate said in a post on X.

The Consulate added that it was in touch with the deceased student’s family, as well as friends and members of the Indian community assisting those injured in the accident.