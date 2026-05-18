Woman crushed to death during elephant fight at Dubare camp, Karnataka

A woman was crushed to death during a fight between two trained elephants at the Dubare camp in Karnataka's Kodagu district after one of the animals lost balance and fell on her, officials said on Monday.

Karnataka Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment Eshwar Khandre, condoling the incident, ordered a detailed probe. He also directed authorities to ensure that the public maintains a safe distance from wildlife.

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According to officials, Tulasi (33), a tourist from Tamil Nadu, died in the incident while standing near the river and watching the elephants being bathed.

They said the trained elephants, Kanjan and Marthanda, began fighting while being bathed.

Despite efforts by the mahouts to control them, Kanjan charged at Marthanda and rammed him. As Marthanda lost balance and fell, the woman became trapped underneath the elephant and died.

Terming the incident deeply shocking, Khandre said it was "extremely painful." He offered prayers for the departed soul and strength to the affected woman's family to bear the loss.

The minister ordered a comprehensive investigation and directed authorities to take measures to prevent such incidents in the future, his office said in a statement.

Khandre also said that even trained elephants and other wild animals can behave unpredictably and that it is difficult to fully understand or anticipate their reactions at any given moment.

He therefore directed authorities to prohibit activities such as touching elephants' trunks, standing beside them for photographs, allowing tourists to bathe elephants, or feeding them jaggery, bananas, and other food items.

He also instructed officials to ensure that tourists maintain a prescribed safe distance from wildlife, the statement added.