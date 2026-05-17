NEET retest on June 21 throws other competitive exam plans off track, say students

Reappearing for NEET-UG on June 21 will disrupt preparations for other competitive exams, many students said.

Among the exams scheduled over the next few weeks are JEE (Advanced) on May 17, WBJEE on May 24, the IISER Aptitude Test on June 7 and Presidency University admission tests for some subjects between June 11 and 14.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year’s NEET for undergraduate medical and dental seats, held on May 3, was cancelled on May 12 because of “irregularities” and rescheduled for June 21.

Many students have returned to their books and resumed taking mock tests after the cancellation.

Medical aspirant Debdeepta Ray said he wanted to focus on his weaker areas, but balancing preparation for multiple exams had become difficult. “There are alternative exams that I need to take as a backup. I will sit for both WBJEE and IISER, but I will not be able to give them the attention I otherwise would have. My focus on IISER preparation will be affected because of NEET,” he said.

For serious medical aspirants, NEET remains the priority.

Somdutta Mondal of South Point High School, who scored 98.6% in CBSE, said she had decided to skip some exams despite applying for all of them. “NEET is my priority and I do not want to divide my attention and fail to give my 100% to the medical entrance test,” she said.

In the May 3 exam, Somdutta had expected a score of over 700 out of 720.

Her father, Nirmal Kumar Mondal, said appearing for another exam would consume preparation time. “If she has to appear for JEE (Advanced), she will have to report in the morning and almost the entire day will be gone. Losing a day at this stage could compromise her NEET preparation,” he said.

Many students told Metro the break had disrupted their academic rhythm, and regaining it would take a few days.

“Students do not appear for just one competitive exam but several. There are exams almost every week. Students prepare according to a plan, and these disruptions upset that plan,” said Jaidev Ghosh, principal of South Point High School.

Ranaay Dutta, who plans to appear for both NEET and IISER, said the challenge was not the syllabus but the difference in question patterns.

“It is easier to focus on one exam at a time instead of preparing for several simultaneously. I have started retaking NEET mock tests, and my errors have increased. It will take some time to get back into that mental state,” he said.

College teachers now expect more students to apply for general degree courses.

“At Presidency, we have entrance tests for life science, chemistry, statistics, economics, history and political science between June 11 and 14. Many medical aspirants also apply for life science and chemistry, and we expect more candidates this year,” said Arnab Halder, head of Presidency’s chemistry department. He said cancelling an exam was unfair because many could fear not reproducing the same performance.