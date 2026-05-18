White House fact sheet on Donald Trump’s China visit highlights Iran deal, leaves out Taiwan

## Trump-Xi China Talks Focus on Trade, Iran and Rare Earths; White House Fact Sheet Leaves Out Taiwan

The White House on Sunday released a fact sheet on US President Donald Trump’s visit to China, outlining a series of agreements between Washington and Beijing on trade, investment, rare earth supplies and global security issues, while notably omitting any reference to Taiwan.

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The fact sheet said the United States and China agreed to establish two new mechanisms — the US-China Board of Trade and the US-China Board of Investment — aimed at building a “constructive relationship of strategic stability” based on fairness and reciprocity.

According to the document, China agreed to address US concerns over supply chain shortages linked to rare earths and critical minerals such as yttrium, scandium, neodymium and indium. Beijing will also address US concerns regarding restrictions on the sale of rare earth production and processing equipment and technologies.

The White House said Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping also discussed major geopolitical issues, including Iran and North Korea.

“President Trump and President Xi confirmed their shared goal to denuclearise North Korea,” the fact sheet said.

The document added that both leaders agreed Iran must not possess nuclear weapons, called for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, and asserted that no country or organisation should be allowed to impose tolls there.

The fact sheet stated that Trump will host Xi in Washington later this fall, while both countries will support one another as hosts of the G20 and APEC summits later this year.

However, the document made no mention of Taiwan, a notable omission amid growing tensions over the self-ruled island.

In media interviews after his talks with Xi, Trump reportedly described a potential multibillion-dollar weapons sale to Taiwan as a “negotiating chip” with China, sparking concern in Taiwan.

Detailing the new economic mechanisms, the White House said: “The Board of Trade will allow the United States Government and the Government of China to manage bilateral trade across non-sensitive goods. The Board of Investment will provide a government-to-government forum for discussing investment-related issues.”

The fact sheet further said Trump secured commitments aimed at boosting American manufacturing and expanding market access for US goods.

“China approved an initial purchase of 200 American-made Boeing aircraft for Chinese airlines,” the fact sheet said, adding that the deal would support high-paying and high-skilled manufacturing jobs in the United States.

The document also highlighted that China committed to purchasing at least USD 17 billion annually in US agricultural products in 2026, 2027 and 2028, in addition to soybean purchase commitments made in October 2025.

It added that China restored market access for US beef by renewing and expanding approvals for more than 400 American beef facilities and would work with US regulators to remove existing suspensions.

China has also resumed poultry imports from US states declared free of highly pathogenic avian influenza by the USDA.