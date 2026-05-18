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regular-article-logo Monday, 18 May 2026

Tourist rush chokes Dehradun routes; over 45,000 vehicles enter district in two days

A significant number of these vehicles moved towards Mussoorie, which recorded 2,870 cars, 59 buses and tempo travellers, and 1,700 two-wheelers during the weekend

PTI Published 18.05.26, 04:41 PM
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More than 45,000 vehicles entered Dehradun over the past two days amid massive weekend tourist-rush towards Mussoorie, Chakrata and Rishikesh, officials said on Monday.

Data released by the police showed 13,500 buses and tempo travellers, 26,000 cars and 5,700 motorcycles passed through the district during Saturday and Sunday.

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A significant number of these vehicles moved towards Mussoorie, which recorded 2,870 cars, 59 buses and tempo travellers, and 1,700 two-wheelers during the weekend, officials said.

According to officials, the heavy influx on the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway and Premnagar Highway prompted authorities to divide major routes into four super zones, 10 zones and 19 sectors. Circle officer-rank personnel supervised each super zone, while inspectors and local outpost in-charges managed the individual zones and sectors.

Senior police officials prepared a multi-tier traffic diversion plan using three distinct routing strategies, which included a dedicated entry and exit system for vehicles and utilised the alternate Kimadi route for Mussoorie-bound traffic to prevent gridlocks, they said.

Twelve mobile teams constantly patrolled the routes while personnel from local police stations, the traffic department, and the prosecution office assisted on the ground.

The police department provided live online updates of the active diversions to motorists on Google Maps. The police used cranes to tow away vehicles from designated no-parking zones and installed physical barriers and cones at key intersections.

Senior traffic police officers verified the deployment points three to four times daily to monitor vehicle movement and guide tourists safely.

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