After Park Circus unrest, Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari says vandalism in name of religion will not be tolerated

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday issued a stern warning against vandalism and attacks on police personnel following violent clashes during protests in Kolkata’s Park Circus area, asserting that his government would follow a “zero tolerance” policy against lawlessness.

The remarks came a day after protests against the recent bulldozer action in Tiljala turned violent in the minority-dominated Park Circus locality, where demonstrators allegedly hurled stones at police personnel, injuring several officers and damaging vehicles. Police said the protests were linked to administrative action against illegal structures.

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After meeting injured police personnel, Adhikari said six police officers and two CRPF jawans sustained injuries during the violence.

“So far, 40 people have been arrested in connection with the incident,” he said.

The chief minister warned that the government would not tolerate violence carried out under the cover of religious sloganeering and said strict legal action would be taken against those involved in attacks on police and destruction of public property.

"People can place their demands and grievances, but stone-pelting while raising religious slogans will not be tolerated. I appeal to people not to indulge in such acts. Do not think the previous government is still there," Adhikari said.